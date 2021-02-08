Pints & Politics: Rep. Tom Rice talks impeachment, says GOP 'too tied up in this one man'

MYRTLE BEACH — Rep. Tom Rice may very well be the most interesting member of the South Carolina delegation to the U.S. Congress since he garnered international attention for supporting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

And despite thousands of angry calls, the notoriety and dozens of interviews, he took the stage at the Post & Courier Pints & Politics at Tidal Creek Brewhouse event to discuss his impeachment vote, the pandemic recovery effort and the future of the conservative party as Rice faces a tough party primary in 2022.

“This is nothing new. It’s a part of the job,” Rice said. “Every two years we have to answer to the folks who elect us.”

Rice has made one other virtual public appearance since the impeach vote, holding a town hall meeting where several members of the community had a mixed response to his vote for impeachment. Some called it the end of his political career, while others praised his moral stance.

On Monday, he answered questions diving further into his decision from the Post & Courier’s Thomas Novelly and Schuyler Kropf.

Rice stood by his vote and explained that it was a vote of conscience following the final weeks of Trump’s presidency. The Jan. 6 riots that resulted in the death of a police officer weighed heavily on his mind as he cast the vote to impeach Donald Trump for his actions that led to the riot and how he handled the fallout of the violence.

“When I got back to Washington I asked my staff to pull together everything the president was doing that day,” Rice said. “I got those materials and studied them. The more I read, the more angry I got.”

The vote immediately sent shockwaves across South Carolina resulting in the congressman being censured by his own party. The censure comes during a split within the state GOP — the far-right wing and more moderates. Rice believes most Republicans support opening up the party to a wide array of supporters.

“I’ve talked to the county chairs and we all want the same thing. I believe in the Republican party platform,” Rice said. “I believe it will uplift more Americans than any other platform. I believe they got too tied up in this one man.”

Rice did not support removing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments following her support for violence against Democratic members of Congress. Rice overall supports more bipartisanship in the coming term from both sides of the aisle, but thinks majority party members shouldn’t remove minority party members from committee assignments.

“Her voters knew about her opinions and her voters voted her in. If we are going to start excluding members of Congress because we don’t like their opinions, where is that going to go?” Rice said.

Rice will seek re-election despite the mounting opposition against him, as he has drawn four potential challengers.

While Rice has spent a lot of time explaining and defending his impeachment vote as of late, he still has his job representing the people of the 7th Congressional District to tend to.

More immediately Rice hopes to get the nation’s economy back to where it was ahead of the pandemic. Rice, a tax lawyer by trade, was instrumental in many of the Trump Administration's tax and economic initiatives.

Rice’s platform from the beginning, he said, fought to make the United States more competitive in the global economy — similar to the “Make America Great Again” slogan that later became the central rallying cry for Trump.

Notably, Rice is a supporter of Interstate 73 being extended into the Grand Strand. He sees it as an imperative to attracting a more diverse economy and growing the job market. While Trump promised a billion-dollar infrastructure package, it never came to fruition. Rice hopes future infrastructure bills don’t forget I-73 and growth needs in smaller states.

Focusing on economic reform has been a hallmark of Rice’s legislative career, with his campaign slogan often being “jobs, jobs, jobs”, Rice fought to have the tourism industry included in federal programs to help deal with the pandemic’s recovery. While the industry didn’t get all the financial protections he advocated for, he hopes to see the latest round of government aid benefit the Grand Strand community.

“They put a requirement in a PPP program that your revenue had to be 25 percent less year over year,” Rice said. “That excluded a lot of industries that didn’t need it as badly as the hospitality industry.”

Pints & Politics is a speaker series put on by the Post & Courier to discuss the latest issues facing the Palmetto State. Check postandcourier.com for more information about upcoming events.