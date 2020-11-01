Nearly 40% of Horry County voters have already cast their 2020 ballots

CONWAY — The absentee voting period for an abnormal pandemic election cycle is coming to an end in South Carolina and Horry County as the big day approaches.

In total, 95,227 residents of Horry County have cast ballots since absentee voting began on Oct. 5, according to Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin. This unprecedented number means 38 percent of registered voters in the county have already cast their ballot.

Absentee ballots can still be mailed-in or dropped off at the Horry County election’s office in Conway. All ballots must be returned by the times polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning it's not advisable to mail in a ballot on Monday.

Horry County's election office is located at 1515 Fourth Ave. in Conway.

Even ahead of election day, the absentee votes already cast gets Horry County closer to breaking the 2016 voter turnout. In 2016, 134,228 residents cast a ballot through absentee voting or on election day, according to public election data.

This year’s absentee turnout is already at 71 percent of the past presidential election.

Horry County elections staff will begin opening the envelope on mailed-in ballots on Sunday, but counting will not begin until after election day, according to Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Voters are not required to wear a mask, but do have to bring official picture identification cards.

More information about precinct locations, sample ballots and voting requirements can be found on scvotes.gov. Knowing who will be on the ballot and what to expect upon arriving at a precinct can help avoid election day confusion — especially if lines form.

Absentee voter lines formed daily outside Horry County’s election office and the three satellite locations around the county. Angela Naples stood outside Carolina Forest Library, one of the absentee locations, on Wednesday morning waiting in a line that nearly reached the boulevard.

While Naples hadn’t seen lines like this in past years, she thanked Horry County for expanding its absentee voting locations this year. She added it will help a lot of folks more easily cast their ballots while balancing everything else going on in their lives.

“I have to work on voting day, and I wanted to make sure my vote counts,” Naples said. “A lot of people don’t want to go out on election day ... I think most people see this as the safer option.”

Lines were especially long in Conway on Saturday when the in-person absentee voting period was nearing its end. For the final day, satellite locations were not open.

Cheryl Reynolds didn’t plan on voting in Conway on Saturday as she entered the line at the Horry County Elections Office. She wanted to vote at a satellite location on the South End of the Myrtle Beach area — and a political mailer told her it would be open.

But when Reynolds arrived at the satellite location, she found it was closed. She was told Conway was the only office open.

“I expected a line at the location in Socastee, we got a mailer saying that would be the one open,” Reynolds said while pulling up a cellphone picture of the mailer. “That’s where we went first and it’s like half an hour from here.”

When Reynolds arrived at the Conway’s election office on Saturday, less than an hour before the cutoff, she was at the back of a line that stretched around the building several times. The estimated wait time was two hours as the line slowly inched forward.

Reynolds believes it is a time for change in leadership in the United States, and the long line wouldn't keep her from voting. She was willing to wait as long as it takes.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in past elections, Reynolds said. “It’s our one chance to make a difference.”

Later in the day, Reynolds said in a text message it took more than three hours to cast a ballot.

In more than 20 years as a community activist in Horry County, Cedric Blain-Spain has never seen a voting line in Horry County as long as the one on Saturday.

Blain-Spain was standing outside the elections office watching the end of line grow. As a well known community member, he greeted dozens who recognized him. He said many people he talked to received mailed information with incorrect absentee voting information like Reynolds.

He greeted and thanked people for coming out to vote, reminding them once in line they must be permitted to vote.

While Blain-Spain was encouraged by the dedication to voting on display by the hundreds in line, he couldn’t help but question if it really needed to be this way.

Horry County has one of the smallest elections staff of a county of its size, and the small office provides little room for voting machines. Elections Director Sandy Martin regularly asks for her staff to be expanded during the budget season, but for 2020 the county essentially froze spending levels.

Blain-Spain said the election staff in Horry County are doing the best they possibly can, but he called out Horry County Council for not increasing the budget to provide for more election staff members and a bigger office for coming elections.

“The budget is controlled by the county council. So who we elect to office determines all of this outcome,” Blain-Spain said. “It’s just failed leadership and not on Sandy Martin’s part because she runs an office on integrity.”

No county council member is in a contested election.