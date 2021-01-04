Myrtle Beach temporarily barred from selling Pirateland, Lakewood property

HORRY COUNTY — Myrtle Beach cannot sell land to the Pirateland and Lakewood campgrounds until further action from the courts system.

In December, Horry County sued the city over the selling of 63 acres to Pirateland for $26 million and 81 acres to Lakewood for $33 million.

Originally the city wanted the land sale to be finalized by the end of 2020, but a last-minute court ruling on Dec. 29 issued a temporary restraining order against the finalization of the sale until the matter can be taken before a court reporter, according to the order published on the public index.

“This court will endeavor to set a hearing with a court reporter at the earliest possible time,” states Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson’s ruling.

The matter will likely go in front of the court on Feb. 1, according to the public index. State law also requires mediation on lawsuits which could lead to a deal crafted outside of court to keep or sell the land. The public index shows Horry County offering a session later in the year.

The land in question was deeded to the town of Myrtle Beach following World War II with the purpose of serving the airport. For decades it has been used as a campground through lease agreements with the city, with the revenue going to the Myrtle Beach International Airport operated by Horry County.

Myrtle Beach, claiming that past rulings upheld their ownership of the land and allowed for the city to sell the land, wanted to sell it to keep the two campgrounds in business. The property was never placed on the open market, but city officials claim it was fairly appraised.

The city council authorized the city staff to move forward with the sale and the county sued shortly afterward.

Horry County believes the deed gives them a say in what happens to the land and the revenue from any potential sale should go to benefit the airport. In addition, the county believes the city acted unlawfully by not putting the land on the open market and simply offering it to the current tenants.

In its ruling, the court said the county has a reasonable case and deserves to be heard given their complaint has a chance of success. It said the relevant deeds, covenants and ordinances regarding the land’s uses show that the county has an interest in the property and would be financially harmed if the sale continued without further intervention from the courts.

“If the sale is allowed to proceed as scheduled, such activities could work an irreparable harm on the County’s taxpayers, by way of shifting the burden of maintaining Myrtle Beach International Airport without this longstanding revenue stream available to offset those costs,” the court ruled. “Likewise, if the Court ultimately concludes, that the County has interests in the subject property, those interests could be irretrievably lost if the property is sold as proposed by the City, and there is unlikely to be an adequate remedy at law to correct such an improper disposition of property.”