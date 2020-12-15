Myrtle Beach announces final 3 candidates for city manager

MYRTLE BEACH — Months after the current city manager announced his retirement, Myrtle Beach now has three finalists for its top employee position.

On Monday, the city sent out the applications from the final three candidates for city manager that included their resumes, references, cover letter and responses to a questionnaire that asked about their plans for the city, why they are applying and how they could help Myrtle Beach accomplish the plans already on the books.

State public information law requires the city to release such information once the final set of candidates are determined and ahead of a finalist being awarded the job. The other applications of those that were not finalists’ are not public.

The three remaining applicants were specifically asked to address their experience implementing strategic plans, economic development efforts and thoughts on public safety. As City Manager John Pedersen enters retirement, the city itself has a variety of plans to improve its downtown area to make it more economically viable and attract younger residents.

With a lot of money already spent on these plans, the new city manager’s ability to work with the city council to achieve the written goals will be paramount while selecting the best candidate for the job.

The council will meet on Dec. 17 to pick a candidate and begin crafting the job offer.

Anthony Caudle

Anthony Caudle currently serves as the deputy city manager for Wilmington, N.C. He’s held that position since 2008 and he is responsible for economic development efforts within the city.

Throughout Caudle’s career he has worked as a town manager in tourist towns in North Carolina including Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Black Mountain. Other past experience includes being a regional planner in Asheville.

“I have chosen to apply in Myrtle Beach for several reasons, not the least of which is its outward appearance of being a politically and administratively stable community with a history of successful growth and opportunity,” Caudle wrote in a questionnaire presented to city council. “It’s one of but a few communities I would consider leaving my existing position.”

He was educated at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for his undergraduate degree in political science and urban studies before attending the UNC-Chapel Hill for his Master of Public Administration.

In his questionnaire, Caudle describes past economic development and strategic planning experiences at past jobs. He specifically cited work in Black Mountain where he led an effort to create a plan that drove the community’s vision for a more economically independent town.

For public safety, he cited work done in Wilmington to build better relations with the city including meeting with religious leaders and sponsoring youth tournaments. With Wilmington having a university, Caudle also is familiar with policing large events but with the help of university police.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Jonathan Simons

Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr. works for Myrtle Beach as the deputy city manager, a position he has held since 2019 when he was promoted from an assistant city manager.

“While my tenure in Myrtle Beach has been incredibly fulfilling, I firmly believe the best is yet to come for the City,” Simons wrote in his cover letter, adding that he is already involved and knowledgeable about the city’s economic development efforts. He has also sat through numerous community planning and city council meetings, allowing him to hear community concerns directly over time.

A graduate of High Point University for his undergraduate degree and the American University for his Master of Public Administrations, Fox has also served as the city administrator of Easely and as the interim director of the Office of Management and Budget for Greenville County.

While at Easley, Simons said he worked to create a $100 million dollar retail center that served as a prosperous public-private partnership. In addition, he said he was the financial officer that helped create the plans to pay for many of Greenville’s redevelopment efforts.

Simons also wants to continue efforts to support the police department and make the city safer overall. He believes having a strong police presence during major events is the best way to keep peace, as well as strong enforcement of ordinances that control noise and code violations.

Terrence Moore

Terrence R. Moore has served as the city manager for College Park, Ga. since 2013. Past stops include some tourist towns like being the city manager of Morgantown W.V., Las Cruces, N.M. Sebastain, Fl. and Deerfield Beach, Fla.

“I am consistently drawn to wherever the next big economic development challenge is, not necessarily based on cities that are similar,” Moore wrote in the questionnaire. “I likewise consider Myrtle Beach to be a next logical step as far as career progression is concerned.”

Moore attended the University of Illinois for both his undergraduate degree and his Master of Public Administration.

For economic development efforts, Moore cited working using a tax increment financing plan to improve College Park through downtown and airport gateways. In addition, he was a part of a public-private partnership to bring the Atlanta Hawks Developmental League and Atlanta Dream team to the city of College Park.

While at College Park, he was also required to work closely with the City of Atlanta to resolve matters that affect the whole region. This could be a useful experience for working with Horry County government and other regional cities.

Coming for a college town, Moore has had experience with large events and keeping the public sage. He was a part of developing the policing strategies for major sporting events both while in West Virginia and at his current job in Georgetown.