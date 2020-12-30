Mark Causey, Horry County’s newest council member, officially sworn into office

LORIS — Horry County Council officially has a new member representing the greater Loris area.

Mark Causey, a realtor by trade, was sworn into office on Wednesday, taking over the District 9 seat on council. He will replace longtime representative Paul Prince who held that seat since the 1980s.

Prince’s final meeting was held at the beginning of December. Council members thanked him for his long service and dedication to improving his district’s safety. He was given a special pin to commemorate his service to the county, including his decades spent as a volunteer firefighter in Loris.

Causey officially won his election in November in an uncontested race. Earlier in the year, he beat out three other challengers for the Republican nomination including Rome Prince, Marshall E. Russell and Terry Fowler.

The initial 2020 primary didn’t result in a clear winner, despite Causey taking 40 percent of the vote. In the following runoff against Fowler, Causey got 983 votes securing 57 percent of the vote, according to election results on SCvotes.gov.

After securing the nomination and with no challengers left, Causey began preparing for the new role.

Since winning the primary, Causey attended a majority of council meetings and even attended executive sessions to get briefed on key issues and lawsuits. Causey has previously served on the Horry County planning commission and the infrastructure committee. He looks to help the county address growth, flooding and infrastructure needs on council.

“I know we can’t stop the river from flooding like in an event like Florence, but I know we can improve many of our areas. And that will take everyone from the state down working together,” Causey said, citing a faith in the recently created floodwater committee. “It’s going to be a big thing in 2021.”

The swearing in ceremony was held in-person at Horry County Council’s chambers. Council members Dennis DiSabato, Cam Crawford, Gary Loftus and Danny Hardee were also sworn in for another four years on council.

For these council members, winning re-election allows them to continue serving on the council. During the June primary and November general election, the incumbents beat out all the challengers for office in a strong vote of support toward the status quo on council.

Council members are elected to four-year terms. Chairman Johnny Gardner, Harold Worley, Tyler Servant, Johnny Vaught, Bill Howard, Al Allen and Orton Bellamy will be up for re-election in 2022.

Heading into the new year, the council is tasked with dealing with budgetary concerns prompted by the pandemic’s economic downturn, growing flooding concerns and the need for more infrastructure to accommodate the explosive development in the area.

“No matter what, Horry County gets it done,” Gardner said.