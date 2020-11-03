Live from Myrtle Beach: Tension in Georgetown lines; lack of social distancing in Horry

Nearly 40 percent of voters have already lodged their votes in both Horry and Georgetown counties — leaving Tuesday with the potential to see multi-hour lines if the weekend experience is indicative of people's willingness to wait their turn to cast a ballot in the historic 2020 election.

All day long, we will keep you updated with the latest from the polls, historical context and updates on races as we get them.

If you're looking to follow us on social media, our Twitter account will be super active today, so follow us at https://twitter.com/PCMyrtleBeach.

Here's a look at how the day is unfolding across the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast:

3:20 p.m.: Georgetown County

When absentee voting closed Monday, the Georgetown County in-person absentee total was more than 14,000, said the county's public information officer Jackie Broach. The county has about 47,000 registered voters.

"I have heard some minor issues throughout the day – the usual things that happen every election, like machines going down temporarily and I think an ambulance was called for one person who might have fainted standing in line," Broach said.

"Aside from that, tensions have been higher than usual with some arguments between people in line over masks, but I’m not aware of anything major. We’re hearing turnout has been high, as anticipated, at polling locations countywide."

— Hannah Strong, hstrong@postandcourier.com

3:15 p.m.: Bucksport

Jamison Pertell felt as an educator it isn’t his role to endorse specific candidates, but he hopes by voting he can show his younger cousins and students the importance of participating in a democracy. He sees education reform and promoting participation in government as important issues for him.

“I want to break generational curses that say we shouldn’t vote. I’ve heard it said in my family. I hope I set an example for my little cousins and little sister so that they can see I’m out here voting and I’m young so that when their time comes they’ll do the same thing.”

He voted for the first time in the 2016 election, and said since then he did a lot more to learn about the political process and situation in the country. The epidemic changed how the voting process looked, but otherwise his experience of actually voting was pretty similar to the past.

Pertell’s classroom is currently learning about the American Civil War. He tells his students that like today, American has been divided in the past and elections helped the country move past those moments.

“I related to it to this day in age. A lot of people feel like America is split,” Pertell said, adding he emphasizes the importance of local races. “I tell my student history repeats itself ... I tell them voting is important because we don’t want to end up back in the roughest times America has seen. When I put it in perspective that way, they get it.”

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

3 p.m.: Georgetown

Paige Sawyer was not shy when sharing who he voted for at the Georgetown County Public Library on Tuesday.

"Straight Republican Party," he said. "I'm a conservative and I like their agenda."

Sawyer said he voted for President Donald Trump because of "everything President Trump stands for". He voted for Sen. Lindsey Graham because he does not like his opponent, Jaime Harrison.

Sawyer said he also voted Republican in 2016.

Sawyer was glad he voted today instead of early because of the long wait times in early voting.

"I pity all the people who came out to vote early and waited in line," Sawyer said. "We were in and out within 10 minutes."

"Not even that long," said Susan Sawyer, Paige Sawyer's wife, who also voted straight Republican for all the same reasons as her husband.

— Danny Kelly, dkelly@postandcourier.com

2:40 p.m.: Myrtle Beach

Howard Stuart, a 90-year-old veteran of the Korean War, got in line before 7 a.m. but thought he’d likely have to wait. When members of the line saw him with a walker, wearing a veteran hat, they offered him to go first.

“We were all the way in the back,” Staurt said. “It made me feel good.”

Margret McBride was voting with Stuart at Ocean Bays Elementary in Myrtle Beach. She said it nearly brought her to tears to see such a kind gesture from other voters also having to wait in line.

“They were so kind,” McBride said.

McBride is supporting Trump and Graham on a straight Republican ballot because she believes they are best for the economy and the international perception of the United States. She cited pre-pandemic low unemployment and a strong economy as the reason Trump needs to be back in office.

“COVID is something you have to take personal responsibility for. Don’t look to the government to save you,” McBride said. “You should be wearing your mask ... but it’s a personal issue.”

Still, she said everyone needs to think about what they care about and who can help accomplish their goals before voting.

“I think it will affect the economy and how we are seen around the world,” McBride said. “Everyone has to make their choice and decide what’s best for them.”

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

2:35 p.m.: Bucksport

By noon the lines at the Jame R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport had died down. Poll watcher George Robertson estimated about two to three hundred people had cast a ballot already at the precinct.

When there were lines, Robertson everyone had masks and kept six feet distance without poll workers to remind them. Robertson voted early since he was going to be volunteering at the polls. For him, the election has been a two year process and one he is excited to see the outcome.

“There is so much unease. It seems like the country is sitting on a knife,” Robertson said.

Robertson hopes being a poll watcher helps show his grandkids how important voting is. He believes it is time for young people to step up and become leaders in the country.”

”My grandchildren, I want them to understand you have to do this. It’s a responsibility placed on you as it was placed on me. My father told me this, and I’m passing it on to them,” Robertson said. “We are losing the importance of voting. Forty percent turnout in 2016? Come on.”

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

2:25 p.m.: Georgetown

Florencia Cuttino, who was wearing nurse scrubs and felt safe at the polls, voted Democrat on her ballot.

"I voted for Democrat," she said. "The only thing I know about Democrat (is) they help people. I love helping people, Democrats are for helping people, that's why I voted for Democrat."

— Danny Kelly, dkelly@postandcourier.com

2:20 p.m.: Loris

Candice Grate was excited to make her vote count as she waited patiently in line at the Goretown Fire Station east of Loris.

She said the line was long but “it moved pretty fast and I was in and out in about 25 minutes.”

Getting to vote for Barack Obama back in 2008 was her most memorable election as a voter.

“This was nothing like that year,” she said. “I can’t say I’m pleased with either candidate, but I just pray for the best.”

— Richard Caines, rcaines@postandcourier.com

2:15 p.m.: Georgetown

At the Georgetown #1 precinct, which was the Georgetown County Public Library, voters could've heated something up in the microwave before leaving and gotten back before it was cold.

There was virtually no line at the library, with voters claiming it took 5 to 10 minutes to vote.

"About 10 minutes from getting in line," said Kelsie Tiller. "It was great; I felt safe."

Tiller did not share who she voted for.

— Danny Kelly, dkelly@postandcourier.com

2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach

Thomas Garavito, a student at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, arrived with his friend before the polls opened and was not expecting a line given the turnout from early voting. He stood in the cold wearing shorts, but a woman gave him a free coffee while he waited.

“I think people underestimated the people who actually wanted to vote on election day,” “I never really thought about early voting. I’m in school and work. There is no school today, so I came out to vote.

Garavito is supporting Trump and Graham because he is doing a good job facing tough challenges. While Trump’s performance as president can always be improved, and he hopes that some things do change, he sees sticking by the president as the best option for him.

He blamed social media for overstating and overhyped problems that occurred over the last four years. He said it’s become political theater since the virus started, and he blame’s both parties.

“With today’s political climate and social media, people are so reactionary,” Garavito said. “There are always things that can be done better, but no president is perfect. I think the plan he has set out already, if re-elected, will put the country in the right place for everybody ... I think Biden is trying to get reactionary voters.”

Garavito believes Graham has been good for getting emergency support money following hurricanes, supporting police and representing the state well. He also hadn’t seen Harrison support issues that could lead him to change his views.

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

12:05 p.m.: Myrtle Beach

Helen Bass came out with her parents at 6:45 a.m. to vote in her first election. While she was still in the line after 7 a.m. at Ocean Bay Elementary in Myrtle Beach, she took the day off from work to make sure nothing got in the way of casting a ballot.

While the long line was a tad surprising to see so early, Bass was excited to see so many people dedicated to voting.

“It was a happy surprise. I love seeing this many people out to vote,” Bass said.

Bass said there have been a lot of issues over the last four years — including the new Supreme Court nominee, as well as reproductive and LGBTQ rights — that resulted in her supporting Biden and Harrison on her first ballot. While Biden wasn’t her preferred Democratic candidate for president, she saw supporting him as necessary to correcting issues from the last four years.

“I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ community and the right to same sex marriage is very important to me,” Bass said. “I’m sticking in the line and will keep an eye on polls to see how the election is going."

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

11:50 a.m.: Myrtle Beach

Lyn Heaney and Julie Heaney came out to vote together and both voted straight ticket Democrat. They got in line around 6 a.m. and only spent 15 minutes in line before getting into the warm precinct.

Both of them cast ballots at Ocean Bay elementary in 2016 and do not remember the lines being this long for any past election. Julie Heaney said she believes not as many people saw that race as critical compared to now.

“For some reason, that race wasn’t as critical as this one seems to be, Heaney said. “There is more on the line this time.”

The process was smooth with the poll workers providing plenty of help, but the Heaneys would’ve liked to see more social distancing and mask usage inside the precinct.

“It was worth getting up early and here as soon as we could,” Julie Heaney said. “I think everyone knew how important this race was going to be ... I don’t think the line is a surprise at all.”

Once inside, they supported Joe Biden and Jaime Harrison against the incumbent candidates. They both said protecting rights and electing a government representative of all people were key issues to them.

“Voting so my rights aren’t taken away,” Julie Heaney said.

“The party is more fair and more representative of who the people actually are,” Lyn Heaney added.

Later tonight they plan on watching the results together “biting their nails and trying to control the anxiety.”

“There will probably be some alcohol involved,” Lyn Heaney joked.

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

11:40 a.m.: Loris

Joseph Duncan voted at Daisy Elementary on the outskirts of Loris. Being one of the first voters in line, he was surprised at the size of the crowd.

The line to get inside stretched from the front entrance down to the end of the sidewalk.

“It took about 30 minutes to get inside,” Duncan said. “The line was impressive, and I was really shocked that it was that long out here in this small community.”

Although the line was long, Duncan felt that the actual voting went smooth.

“The voting process was very easy and fluid," Duncan siad.

Down the road at Cane Branch Baptist Church, Bradley Suggs faced a similar process to vote.

“Decent sized line,” Suggs said after his vote was tallied. He explained that there were issues at first with the scanner to process ballots but was fixed soon after.

Suggs was also amazed at the line of voters waiting to make their decision in the election.

“Usually when I go, there is no line at all,” he said. “I haven’t seen this many people at church since the Sunday after September 11, 2001.”

— Richard Caines, rcaines@postandcourier.com

11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach

Steve Sampollo came out to get voting done. He always votes on election day and got into line at 6:10 a.m. to cast a ballot before heading into work.

“I just feel it’s a right to vote and I want to exercise that right. Everyone should vote,” Sampollo said.

Sampollo supports President Donald Trump and S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham because he believes they are champions of the conservative issues he cares about.

“Freedom of speech and freedom of religion across the board for everyone is important to me,” Sampollo said.

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

11:15 a.m.: Myrtle Beach

Steam billowed from the drainage holes along Farrow Parkway in The Market Common Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the lower 40s shortly before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

The line at the Jet Port 2 precinct in The Market Common District stretched across Gabreski Street through nearly the length of the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on the campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College. About three-fourths of the campus parking lot was full at around 7 a.m.

Mary Ralston of Myrtle Beach anticipated the line and got to the polling place at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to exercise her right. She said she came to show support for the Republican ticket but mainly to support Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“The Democrats spent millions trying to unseat him and I wanted to make sure he knew he had our support,” Ralston said, bundled in a light winter coat with a hood. “There wasn’t one particular issue. I just felt they spent millions of dollars, and a lot of national attention on this race, and I don’t think we can afford to lose Senator Graham.”

Jim Connors was among the early birds to get to JetPort 2, as well.

“Trump all the way,” Connors said as he left the polling location.

People from all walks of life wrapped around the Socastee High School campus Tuesday morning to vote at the Lake Park 1 precinct. A man in a suit, one walking his bike, and a woman being pushed in a wheelchair braved the bitter temperatures to cast their ballot as the line winded out the school doors, along the S.C. 707 fence line and along the side of the half-full parking lot shortly before 8.

“I can’t imagine Joe Biden as our president,” said Rick Todd of Myrtle Beach. “I think President Trump has done a great job with our economy, if you take out this virus stuff. I think he deserves four more years. That’s why I wanted to vote.”

Todd said he voted for Trump in 2016 and knew he would stick with him this election.

The same went for Mike Fordham, who said his big issue was wanting to get Trump re-elected.

“He still has plenty of work to do,” Fordham said. “Four years might not be enough.”

— Jay Rodriguez, jrodriguez@postandcourier.com

11 a.m.: Myrtle Beach

Cathy August got in line around 6 a.m.to support her candidate. She thought the line would be longer, but no wait time would keep her from supporting the president in his re-election bid.

“I’m here for my man, Trump,” she said enthusiastically, just before 8 a.m. “We wanted to make sure we got it done.”

August moved to South Carolina from Baltimore and was glad she was able to cast a ballot in her new state. Once inside the precinct she felt safe and thought the poll workers did a great job.

Ultimately, August believes Trump cares about her and the rest of South Carolina.

“He cares about the people, not the politics,” August said. “And he’s done so much ... I’m just amazed. That alternative wasn’t acceptable.”

Supporting Trump is a big reason August is sticking with Graham in the election, too. She believes Graham cares about South Carolina and is willing to stand with the president when others turn against him.

“Trump needs all the help he can get,” August said. “Everything has been against him except for the people.”

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com

10:30 a.m.: Murrells Inlet & Pawleys Island

Dozens of voters lined up at precincts in Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island on Election Day as polling places opened, with some voters wearing masks as they waited in line and social distancing being scarce.

Masks are not required inside voting locations.

About 45 voters at the Pied Piper Youth Theater South, also known as the Murrells Inlet 4 precinct, were lined up from the front of the building to nearly the road at 8 a.m. Voting seemed to take about 30 minutes from the time voters got in line until they exited the precinct. During a 30-minute span, about 65 people left the precinct wearing masks, though nearly 20 left wearing no masks. Many voters immediately took their masks off upon leaving the precinct, still having to walk by dozens of voters waiting in line. There was no separate exit at the Murrells Inlet precinct, causing voters to exit closely where others were entering.

In Pawleys Island, no line could be found at the Waccamaw High precinct, but the football team was practicing Tuesday morning though schools along the Grand Strand are closed for Election Day as many function as precincts.

There was a line of nearly 40 people at the Pawleys Island Community Church polling place, with most voters wearing face masks and nearly all exiting with a mask on. Though a significant amount of people wore masks, there was no social distancing in line. Voters waited about 30 minutes in line to vote at the church Tuesday morning.

— Hannah Strong, hstrong@postandcourier.com

10:15 a.m.: Conway

A somewhat sleepy start for the voting precinct at Coastal Carolina University, as there were six cars in the parking lot and no one in line to vote at the university precinct just off the 501.

Just down the road on U.S. 544, social distancing and mask wearing seemed to be an afterthought for 30 of the 55 people lined up outside the Centenary United Methodist Church. Most were bundled up due to the frigid temperatures in the region, but you could see plenty of air being exhaled due to the lack of masks.

At Whittemore Park Middle School, masks were worn by nearly 100 percent of those standing in line that stretched from the front office door and well into the parking lot. Everyone that exited the building was wearing a mask, while only two people in line were observed without one, both instead carrying it in their hands.

— Nick Masuda, nmasuda@postandcourier.com

10 a.m.: Myrtle Beach

Jennifer Habib got in line to vote for the Democratic party candidates at 6:30 a.m. Nearly two hours later, she had cast her ballot ahead of work.

“Early voting I thought the lines would be too long. There are more polling places today so I thought the lines would be shorter,” Habib said.

Habib described the voting experience at Ocean Bay Middle School outside of Myrtle Beach as “a mess” compared to 2016 when she voted at the same place. She said there were altercations between people wanting to wear MAGA hats into the booth and poll workers, and due to the cold she felt the indoors were overcrowded.

“They were trying to jam people in there, which was not a good idea,” Habib said. “We need more people checking in, that’s the hold up.”

The divisive and angry tone coming from the Republican party led Habib to vote for Biden and Harrison in the election. She said it seems the poor are not getting the same benefits from the government that the rich get.

She’d like to see the Democrats create new programs to help people struggling. Particularly making sure that disaster relief money is timely and used in ways that benefit victims directly.

“The tone of the world today. I’m tired of the meanness and constantly bad mouthing other people. That needs to change,” Habib said. “It’s not necessarily just Biden and Harrison, I’m just anti the Republican tone.”

— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com