Live from Myrtle Beach: Lines, health highlight early day voting in Georgetown, Horry counties

Nearly 40 percent of voters have already lodged their votes in both Horry and Georgetown counties — leaving Tuesday with the potential to see multi-hour lines if the weekend experience is indicative of people's willingness to wait their turn to cast a ballot in the historic 2020 election.
All day long, we will keep you updated with the latest from the polls, historical context and updates on races as we get them.
Here's a look at how the day is unfolding across the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast:
12:05 p.m.: Myrtle Beach
Helen Bass came out with her parents at 6:45 a.m. to vote in her first election. While she was still in the line after 7 a.m. at Ocean Bay Elementary in Myrtle Beach, she took the day off from work to make sure nothing got in the way of casting a ballot.
While the long line was a tad surprising to see so early, Bass was excited to see so many people dedicated to voting.
“It was a happy surprise. I love seeing this many people out to vote,” Bass said.
Bass said there have been a lot of issues over the last four years — including the new Supreme Court nominee, as well as reproductive and LGBTQ rights — that resulted in her supporting Biden and Harrison on her first ballot. While Biden wasn’t her preferred Democratic candidate for president, she saw supporting him as necessary to correcting issues from the last four years.
“I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ community and the right to same sex marriage is very important to me,” Bass said. “I’m sticking in the line and will keep an eye on polls to see how the election is going."
— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com
11:50 a.m.: Myrtle Beach
Lyn Heaney and Julie Heaney came out to vote together and both voted straight ticket Democrat. They got in line around 6 a.m. and only spent 15 minutes in line before getting into the warm precinct.
Both of them cast ballots at Ocean Bay elementary in 2016 and do not remember the lines being this long for any past election. Julie Heaney said she believes not as many people saw that race as critical compared to now.
“For some reason, that race wasn’t as critical as this one seems to be, Heaney said. “There is more on the line this time.”
The process was smooth with the poll workers providing plenty of help, but the Heaneys would’ve liked to see more social distancing and mask usage inside the precinct.
“It was worth getting up early and here as soon as we could,” Julie Heaney said. “I think everyone knew how important this race was going to be ... I don’t think the line is a surprise at all.”
Once inside, they supported Joe Biden and Jaime Harrison against the incumbent candidates. They both said protecting rights and electing a government representative of all people were key issues to them.
“Voting so my rights aren’t taken away,” Julie Heaney said.
“The party is more fair and more representative of who the people actually are,” Lyn Heaney added.
Later tonight they plan on watching the results together “biting their nails and trying to control the anxiety.”
“There will probably be some alcohol involved,” Lyn Heaney joked.
— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com
11:40 a.m.: Loris
Joseph Duncan voted at Daisy Elementary on the outskirts of Loris. Being one of the first voters in line, he was surprised at the size of the crowd.
The line to get inside stretched from the front entrance down to the end of the sidewalk.
“It took about 30 minutes to get inside,” Duncan said. “The line was impressive, and I was really shocked that it was that long out here in this small community.”
Although the line was long, Duncan felt that the actual voting went smooth.
“The voting process was very easy and fluid," Duncan siad.
Down the road at Cane Branch Baptist Church, Bradley Suggs faced a similar process to vote.
“Decent sized line,” Suggs said after his vote was tallied. He explained that there were issues at first with the scanner to process ballots but was fixed soon after.
Suggs was also amazed at the line of voters waiting to make their decision in the election.
“Usually when I go, there is no line at all,” he said. “I haven’t seen this many people at church since the Sunday after September 11, 2001.”
— Richard Caines, rcaines@postandcourier.com
11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach
Steve Sampollo came out to get voting done. He always votes on election day and got into line at 6:10 a.m. to cast a ballot before heading into work.
“I just feel it’s a right to vote and I want to exercise that right. Everyone should vote,” Sampollo said.
Sampollo supports President Donald Trump and S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham because he believes they are champions of the conservative issues he cares about.
“Freedom of speech and freedom of religion across the board for everyone is important to me,” Sampollo said.
— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com
11:15 a.m.: Myrtle Beach
Steam billowed from the drainage holes along Farrow Parkway in The Market Common Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the lower 40s shortly before the polls opened at 7 a.m.
The line at the Jet Port 2 precinct in The Market Common District stretched across Gabreski Street through nearly the length of the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach on the campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College. About three-fourths of the campus parking lot was full at around 7 a.m.
Mary Ralston of Myrtle Beach anticipated the line and got to the polling place at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to exercise her right. She said she came to show support for the Republican ticket but mainly to support Sen. Lindsey Graham.
“The Democrats spent millions trying to unseat him and I wanted to make sure he knew he had our support,” Ralston said, bundled in a light winter coat with a hood. “There wasn’t one particular issue. I just felt they spent millions of dollars, and a lot of national attention on this race, and I don’t think we can afford to lose Senator Graham.”
Jim Connors was among the early birds to get to JetPort 2, as well.
“Trump all the way,” Connors said as he left the polling location.
People from all walks of life wrapped around the Socastee High School campus Tuesday morning to vote at the Lake Park 1 precinct. A man in a suit, one walking his bike, and a woman being pushed in a wheelchair braved the bitter temperatures to cast their ballot as the line winded out the school doors, along the S.C. 707 fence line and along the side of the half-full parking lot shortly before 8.
“I can’t imagine Joe Biden as our president,” said Rick Todd of Myrtle Beach. “I think President Trump has done a great job with our economy, if you take out this virus stuff. I think he deserves four more years. That’s why I wanted to vote.”
Todd said he voted for Trump in 2016 and knew he would stick with him this election.
The same went for Mike Fordham, who said his big issue was wanting to get Trump re-elected.
“He still has plenty of work to do,” Fordham said. “Four years might not be enough.”
— Jay Rodriguez, jrodriguez@postandcourier.com
11 a.m.: Myrtle Beach
Cathy August got in line around 6 a.m.to support her candidate. She thought the line would be longer, but no wait time would keep her from supporting the president in his re-election bid.
“I’m here for my man, Trump,” she said enthusiastically, just before 8 a.m. “We wanted to make sure we got it done.”
August moved to South Carolina from Baltimore and was glad she was able to cast a ballot in her new state. Once inside the precinct she felt safe and thought the poll workers did a great job.
Ultimately, August believes Trump cares about her and the rest of South Carolina.
“He cares about the people, not the politics,” August said. “And he’s done so much ... I’m just amazed. That alternative wasn’t acceptable.”
Supporting Trump is a big reason August is sticking with Graham in the election, too. She believes Graham cares about South Carolina and is willing to stand with the president when others turn against him.
“Trump needs all the help he can get,” August said. “Everything has been against him except for the people.”
— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com
10:30 a.m.: Murrells Inlet & Pawleys Island
Dozens of voters lined up at precincts in Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island on Election Day as polling places opened, with some voters wearing masks as they waited in line and social distancing being scarce.
Masks are not required inside voting locations.
About 45 voters at the Pied Piper Youth Theater South, also known as the Murrells Inlet 4 precinct, were lined up from the front of the building to nearly the road at 8 a.m. Voting seemed to take about 30 minutes from the time voters got in line until they exited the precinct. During a 30-minute span, about 65 people left the precinct wearing masks, though nearly 20 left wearing no masks. Many voters immediately took their masks off upon leaving the precinct, still having to walk by dozens of voters waiting in line. There was no separate exit at the Murrells Inlet precinct, causing voters to exit closely where others were entering.
In Pawleys Island, no line could be found at the Waccamaw High precinct, but the football team was practicing Tuesday morning though schools along the Grand Strand are closed for Election Day as many function as precincts.
There was a line of nearly 40 people at the Pawleys Island Community Church polling place, with most voters wearing face masks and nearly all exiting with a mask on. Though a significant amount of people wore masks, there was no social distancing in line. Voters waited about 30 minutes in line to vote at the church Tuesday morning.
— Hannah Strong, hstrong@postandcourier.com
10:15 a.m.: Conway
A somewhat sleepy start for the voting precinct at Coastal Carolina University, as there were six cars in the parking lot and no one in line to vote at the university precinct just off the 501.
Just down the road on U.S. 544, social distancing and mask wearing seemed to be an afterthought for 30 of the 55 people lined up outside the Centenary United Methodist Church. Most were bundled up due to the frigid temperatures in the region, but you could see plenty of air being exhaled due to the lack of masks.
At Whittemore Park Middle School, masks were worn by nearly 100 percent of those standing in line that stretched from the front office door and well into the parking lot. Everyone that exited the building was wearing a mask, while only two people in line were observed without one, both instead carrying it in their hands.
— Nick Masuda, nmasuda@postandcourier.com
10 a.m.: Myrtle Beach
Jennifer Habib got in line to vote for the Democratic party candidates at 6:30 a.m. Nearly two hours later, she had cast her ballot ahead of work.
“Early voting I thought the lines would be too long. There are more polling places today so I thought the lines would be shorter,” Habib said.
Habib described the voting experience at Ocean Bay Middle School outside of Myrtle Beach as “a mess” compared to 2016 when she voted at the same place. She said there were altercations between people wanting to wear MAGA hats into the booth and poll workers, and due to the cold she felt the indoors were overcrowded.
“They were trying to jam people in there, which was not a good idea,” Habib said. “We need more people checking in, that’s the hold up.”
The divisive and angry tone coming from the Republican party led Habib to vote for Biden and Harrison in the election. She said it seems the poor are not getting the same benefits from the government that the rich get.
She’d like to see the Democrats create new programs to help people struggling. Particularly making sure that disaster relief money is timely and used in ways that benefit victims directly.
“The tone of the world today. I’m tired of the meanness and constantly bad mouthing other people. That needs to change,” Habib said. “It’s not necessarily just Biden and Harrison, I’m just anti the Republican tone.”
— Tyler Fleming, tfleming@postandcourier.com