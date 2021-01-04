Independent Republic: Horry County's journey to becoming a Republican stronghold in SC

HORRY COUNTY — The Republican Party of Horry County flexed its muscles in 2020, distinguishing itself as a conservative powerhouse for South Carolina.

While the Upstate tends to be seen as the Republican stronghold in SC, Horry County is quickly making a case for the deepest red area in the Palmetto State.

No opposing parties occupy a seat on the Horry County Council or the Horry County Schools Board of Education — giving members of the party unparalleled control over millions in local tax dollars.

The statehouse delegation is overwhelmingly Republican, too, with only a few Democrats occupying corners of the county. And the Republican members of the delegation are increasing in political prominence with members serving as whips and important committee chairs in Columbia.

Just one county over from Rep. Jim Clyburn’s district, who is one of the most powerful Democratic politicians in the country, sits Rep. Tom Rice who has held Horry County’s congressional seat as a Republican since its inception in 2010.

City councils in Myrtle Beach or Conway are non-partisan bodies and remain the only place where the Republican control isn’t explicitly shown.

But it wasn’t always like this. In fact, many local politicians got their start as conservative members of another party. Redistricting, changing demographics and party politics have forever changed the party of Horry County.

Party building

Marion Foxworth, Horry County register of deeds and former Horry County Council member, said when he initially became involved in politics in the 1980s, there was little-to-no Republican party and all the activity was in the Democratic party.

“The Republican party could meet in a telephone booth,” Foxworth said. “That’s pretty well the case for all of South Carolina.”

As with many areas of the South at the time, the party demographics were slowly changing. During the middle and latter parts of the 20th Century Horry County began changing from a Democratic area to more Republican. The changes represented an overall political party flip, even if the area remained conservative before and after that reversal.

Former Myrtle Beach Council Member Randal Wallace began his political career as a 9-year-old child polling his neighbors ahead of the 1980 election. He found 30 of his neighbors in Myrtle Beach supported Ronald Reagan while a little more than 10 supported Jimmy Carter.

Wallace got involved with the party in the 1980s learning from many of the people who helped build the Republican brand locally. Unlike today, Republicans holding office was not a guarantee during those days, and the party actively worked to flip lifelong Democrats and to attract the growing number of outsiders moving to Horry County for retirement.

“We were party building back in those days,” Wallace said, saying there weren’t many Republicans in elected positions when he joined the party as a teenager. “It was all Democrats at that time until, gosh, Campbell came along.”

Carroll Campbell served as a Republican governor from 1987 to 1995. Wallace attributes his victory at the statewide level as a major turning point for Republicans in Horry County and across South Carolina.

Foxworth ran for Horry County Council as a Democrat for the first time in 1995 — what he calls a period of Republican domination. Though he lost, Foxworth eventually made his way onto council years later.

“It’s not hard to find people who began their career as a Democrat and switch parties,” he said.

The Horry County Republican party in the early days had an office at the “flatiron building” in Myrtle Beach near where U.S. 501 turns toward U.S. 17, a giant cutout of President Ronald Reagan’s head strategically placed at the front of the second floor office greeted travelers heading toward the beach put there by local Republican leader Al Terrell.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“Everyone would see it when you turned the corner. Al was a good promoter to get the party going and he was a big Reagan guy,” Wallace said. “That’s the kind of stuff we did all the way through ... we’ve had some great promoters.”

As the party grew, so did its prominence in state politics and national politics. Soon names like Alan Clemmons and Lois Eargle got involved with the party and began crafting decades-long political careers.

Another local Republican Luminary Robert Rabon was successful in bringing major politicians to the area, including helping secure a presidential debate in 2008 held in Myrtle Beach.

Wallace keeps memorabilia from major politician visitors in his home documenting the rise of the Republican party in Myrtle Beach. Photo albums show visitors like President George H.W. Bush, Reagan, Sen. John McCain, as well as Democrat-turned-Republican Sen. Strom Thurman and a young Lindsey Graham all vying for support in the growing Republican stronghold.

Rabon was famed for turning the local party into what it is today by hosting events and making new members feel included resulting in a county largely run by one political party.

The Republican Party became the dominant party also thanks to Al Terrell, party leadership and the party’s outreach to newcomers moving to the county, Foxworth said.

"He probably deserves the majority of the credit for the rise of the Republican Party from a grassroots standpoint," Foxworth said.

“It’s indicative of how the party did a better job of being welcoming to new residents,” he said. “Now they are coming in much bigger waves, and you are starting to see the cumulative effect of that.”

A united 2020

For now, the Republican Party remains strong in Horry County with little signs of reversal. In 2018, the Republicans in Horry County flipped a historically Democratic seat on Horry County Council. Current council member Orton Bellamy won the council’s seventh district red for the first time in decades.

During the 2020 General Election, Horry County re-elected its Republican leaders by large margins. In many cases, no member of an opposing party was even on the ballot. Only six races drew challengers from the Democratic party, leaving 22 races with only a Republican representing either of the major parties.

In contested races, Republican candidates took more than 60 percent of the vote, according to information provided by SCVotes.gov.

In addition, when voters cast their ballot on Nov. 3, a large percentage didn’t even bother to consider a member of the Democratic Party. Instead of selecting individual candidates, 51 percent of Horry County voters selected a straight Republican ticket — one of the highest percentages of straight voting in the state.

The Republican control does not create political unity, however, in Horry County. The partisan primaries held in June are often the only chance voters get to actually have a choice at the ballot box.

During the June 9 primaries, there were 13 contested primaries for the Republican nomination. A vast majority of these winners went on to face no challenger in November.

These races are contested and often involve more political theatrics than the general election’s local races. Currently, the Republican Party is split on issues like I-73, taxation levels and how to deal with growth and flooding. There is also an east and west divide politically in Horry County representing the more urban and rural areas of the county.

Though the county has seen extreme growth that is expected to continue, the Republican Party has remained strong.

And as far as why those moving to the area continue to vote red, Foxworth points to the quote, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do."