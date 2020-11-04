Horry County’s 2020 election results: Rice victorious; Brittain prevails; HCS board filled out

CONWAY — Horry County’s preliminary results are in as of 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning — nearly 20 hours after the polls opened Tuesday morning.
More than 147,000 ballots were cast in total, bringing the voter turnout to 57.88 percent, according to South Carolina’s election night reporting website.
The election results locally were a good night for incumbents, particularly Republican incumbents as many of the races were uncontested or relative blowouts.
Notably, Tom Rice was re-elected to another term to the U.S. House of Representatives, beating challenger Melissa Watson.
Horry County election’s director Sandy Martin thanked departments across county government for their help in answering voter questions and counting the ballots. She said without this help, she isn’t sure the county could have completed the election as quickly as it did.
Ultimately, there were just a lot of absentee ballots that delayed the spleen Horry County can normally get the results out.
“We’ve worked seven days a week until 10 or 11 at night. It’s been an adventure,” Martin said. “It’s taken a village to put this election on ... without the help from other departments I don’t know if we would’ve made it, but we did and we are on the other side.”
And here are the results for Horry County’s contentious races. Some of these results include statewide data since the districts were not fully contained within the county.
All other county council races, school board, elected officials, state house of representatives and state senate races were decided back during the June partisan primaries.
These preliminary numbers may change slightly as other counties report in and ahead of final certification on Friday. That said, it’s highly unlikely any ultimate results change in the certification process.
Once the Horry County Board of Elections certifies the results, the winners will officially be announced.
US House SC-7
Tom Rice (R) - 207,665
Melissa Watson (D) - 122,458
SC House District 107
Case Brittain (R) - 13,379
Tom Cahill (D) - 5,433
Wm Dettmering (L) - 370
SC House District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford (R) - 14,281
Mike Childs (Alliance) - 2,306
SC House District 56
Tim McGinnis (R) - 15,116
Bruce Fischer (D) - 6,777
SC Senate District 32
Ronnie Sabb (D) - 27,171
David Ellison (R) - 16,626
SC Senate District 34
Stephen Goldfinch (R) - 47,971
Emily Cegledy (D) - 21,283
Horry County Board of Education District 9
James Edwards (R) - 9,596
Edward Robinson (D) - 4,791