Horry County passes 'watered down' impact fees as stormwater and transportation removed

CONWAY — Impact fees are finally here in Horry County, but there's a big catch.

Originally, the Horry County Council was poised to impose impact fees in unincorporated parts of the county for a multitude of systems including: parks and recreation, public safety, transportation, solid waste and stormwater.

But after much deliberation, mainly due to the high price tag and to not stifle the progress of small business owners, the county decided on just a few — parks, public safety and solid waste.

Impact fees are an additional one-time charge to new residential, commercial or hotel developments. Per South Carolina law, the money collected for them has to be used to benefit the community that paid for them and be used within three years of collection.

The impact fees will be implemented October 15, as council voted to give business a 90 day grace period.

This change, while it brought down the fee's overcall cost, also eliminated two of the most significant components: stormwater and transportation.

Additionally, the county made cuts to the recreation portion of parks and recreation and the EMS portion of the public safety fee.

Horry County has held multiple meetings and public comment session to discuss the impact fees and how the county might address them.

But the newest adjustments — removing what many residents felt were the most important fees — was first presented during the July 13 meeting by Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey.

The change brings impact fee down to $1,236, for a new single-family development. The fee was originally ranging from $4,000 to $6,000, as the stormwater fee was dependent on location.

And county residents like Kathy Jellison said it felt like council was pulling a "bait-and-switch."

Jellison and the close to 20 other county residents in attendance made it clear they wanted the maximum impact fee.

"The issue of impact fees has been debated for a decade now — we are 10 years behind." Jellison said. "Just imagine what Horry County could have looked like today had we not waited 10 years to do the right thing and impose the maximum impact fee."

Back in 2018, close to 73 percent of Horry County residents were in favor of impact fees, according to a non-binding vote.

April O'Leary, leader of the grassroots environmental group Horry County Rising, said the approved impact fees were a gutted version of he original proposal.

"Public input, due process really didn't matter in this case, because all of the negotiation and the compromises were held between council and those with vested interests," O'Leary said.

Councilmember Cam Crawford was concerned a high impact fee would impact small-business owners in the community and didn't want to jump into the full amount just yet.

Madison Cooper, vice president of the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors who was in attendance at the council meeting with other business leaders, asked the council to approve a lower fee that would "focus on protecting the economic vitality of our county, particularly for small business entrepreneurs and first time homebuyers."

"Implementing a limited impact fee will not only help improve the quality of life for you and existing residents, but also preserve the dreams of current Horry County citizens."

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the claims that impact fees would compromise business had no merit; although the idea business would be impacted caused a majority of council to vote to lower impact fees.

"A lot of time we end up meeting in the middle of something," Gardner said of council. "To be perfectly honest with you, I'm glad we have an impact fee now. It's not perfect, but we have one."

Gardner and council members Harold Worley and Tyler Servant were the only three opposed to lowering the fees.

While fees for stormwater and transportation were not enacted, the county will have the ability to add fees later, Spivey said.

Part of the reason the county decided to decrease the stormwater impact fee was because council recently increased its stormwater fee to $89.40 with the new budget, a 100 percent increase.

The stormwater fee is charged yearly to county residents, but the impact fee for stormwater would have been a one-time charge for residents buying a new home in the county.

"We needed both," O'Leary said of an impact fee for stormwater.

Without the stormwater and transportation impact fee, the county could have a harder time addressing issues such as S.C. 90, a rural area where development is booming.

To deal with the highways public safety, traffic and flooding concerns, S.C. 90 would need to be widened and lifted, Worley said.

It's not clear where the county plans to get the money to deal with these issues now. And this comes as Highway 90 residents have recently asked council for a moratorium on development in the area, until their issues are addressed.

Worley, who voted against the amendment to lower the impact fees, said the council wasn't listening to what residents wanted eventually voters are going to take control.

"They want an impact fee, not this watered down nothing," Worley said.

While all councilmembers ended up voting on impact fees, except for Al Allen who was not in attendance, not all of them voted for the original change that minimized the fees.

Gardner said he did want to see the full impact passed he overall was happy some portion of the fees were passed.

"This is a historic moment," he said.