Horry County looks to grow staff, give out raises as COVID financial impacts become clear

HORRY COUNTY — After a tumultuous year, Horry County leaders are considering a 3 percent pay increase for employees to make up for budget cuts last year.

In the early summer of 2020, county council froze raises, stopped hiring and cut costs to prepare for an expected COVID-19 economic downturn, with the hopes of amending the budget as the impact of a pandemic became more clear. While that downturn did hurt the county budget to the tune of $20 million dollars, reimbursement from the CARES act as well as increased revenue from property taxes gives Horry County financial staff the confidence to reward staff for their hard work without making a risky financial choice.

“While others stayed at home, our staff were at their posts,” said Barry Spivey, assistant county administrator for finance. “We have recurring revenue that is stable and will support this increase.”

Council, in a 9-1 vote, approved the first reading of an amendment to the existing budget to accommodate these changes as well as others, but the change will not become official until after the third reading. If approved, the current budget will increase from the existing amount of $459 million to $481 million for the entire year representing a $22 million increase.

Councilmember Tyler Servant voted against the amendment. Servant typically votes against spending increases.

Information used in this story for the budgetary changes was provided by Horry County staff and was presented to the county council on Friday. As council debates the necessary budget amendment, these numbers could change.

The increase in revenue could have been higher had the hospitality fee been settled. For now, county staff are not budgeting money from that fee until a new settlement agreement can be reached.

This budget amendment does not include a tax increase at this time. It only utilizes the savings that were a result of county staff planning for an even worse financial hit earlier in the summer.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to raises for staff, more employees will be hired under this proposed budget amendment. In total 15 new employees will be hired, notably including seven new firefighters will be brought on plus four more stormwater department workers.

An additional separate amendment added two new coroner department employees to accommodate an expanding need for services.

Hiring new employees in these positions will help accomplish council goals from past budget cycles to increase the amount of firefighters on each truck and to have a more robust stormwater staff to address growing flash flooding needs.

In addition, to help the Horry County Solid Waste Authority that is facing financial issues due to growth, the new budget would attribute $503,205 to the SWA. Some of this revenue will come from increases in the fee on dropping off trash at the dump off Highway 90.

These changes will be a $1 per ton increase for construction and demolition waste, and a $2 per ton increase on municipal waste.

“If you put a tipping fee at the main gate, everyone helps pay for recycling,” SWA Director Danny Knight said.

The SWA saw a $70,000 decrease in its recycling revenue from selling off the material. This has been a nationwide trend due to market conditions, according to the staff presentation, but increasing the costs to use the dump will help offset these losses.