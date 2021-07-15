Horry County looking to offer 'economic incentives' to a potential company

CONWAY — Horry County Council is looking to give "economic incentives" to an unnamed company potentially in the Loris area.

During the July 13 council meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the "economic incentive package for Project Llama," except for Councilmember Al Allen, who was not present during the meeting.

As the project was discussed behind closed doors, none of the main details are known such as the company, number of jobs or economic impact the company could bring.

An example of an economic incentive is if county decides to give a company that is looking to move to the area a tax break or subsidy to help influence them to bring their development to the county.

When asked if Council Chairman Johnny Gardner would elaborate on the project he said the project is still confidential but said it will be "good for Horry County."

"Anytime we have business trying to come here, there's different incentives that we use," Gardner said. "If we're courting a business to come here and we're negotiating back and forth that's something we probably don't want to get out."

Councilmember Johnny Vaught confirmed to The Sun News the potential company might occupy the former Accent Stainless Steel manufacturing facility in Loris.

Accent Stainless Steel promised back in 2015 to bring 65 jobs to the Loris area but jobs and economic impact of the company never happened. Multiple news outlets reported the company's sudden closer in 2018, after a Canadian company acquired it and shut it down.

When Accent Stainless Steel was approved, it received job development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.