Horry County leaders remember Robert Rabon's lifetime of service to party and community

Robert Rabon, a Horry County Republican luminary, community servant and business man, passed away on Friday. He was 70.
While no one person deserves all the credit for Horry County becoming a Republican stronghold for South Carolina, Rabon’s name looms large on the list of leaders who turned the Myrtle Beach area red.
An entire article could be filled with the various roles Rabon served throughout Horry County both for the Republican Party and through community service.
In 2008, he helped bring Myrtle Beach international attention by playing a large role in the CNN Presidential debate being held that year in the city.
Even more words could be written about Rabon’s influence on the Horry County politicians, activists and residents he touched during his decades-long career of civic service.
“Robert was the picture of a perfect community leader. He always put others before himself,” U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said. “When the Republican Party would be in conflict, he was always there to take the reins, calm it down and keep us moving.”
Rabon became an insurance broker in 1976 before establishing the Rabon Housing Center in 1979, according to the South Carolina legislature’s website. That same year, he was first elected onto Horry County Council.
By the time current Councilmember Paul Prince was elected to council in the early 1980s, Rabon was no longer in office. Even though they didn’t serve together on council, Prince said Rabon was the kind of man who could bring people together and served others.
“I didn’t get on council until 1983. I didn’t serve with him then, but I served with him in the Republican Party,” Prince said. “He has always been a friend of mine, I respect him and his efforts to do good things for the county.”
While Rabon wasn’t on council long, he went on to serve in a variety of other important civic roles including on the Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees, Grand Strand Water & Sewer Board and was the campaign chair for a sales tax program that expanded education opportunities.
“We are deeply saddened about the loss of Robert Rabon. As a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, he demonstrated his love and support for CCU through his work as a member of the Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2009,” said CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo. “In this role, he served tirelessly as the campaign chair for the Penny Sales Tax for Horry Georgetown Technical College, Coastal Carolina University and Horry County Schools, which has had a major impact on improving educational opportunities for the citizens of Horry County and beyond.”
In 2019, Rabon was given the honorary degree Doctor of Public Service from CCU.
Rabon became the Republican Party chairman for Horry County first in 2005 serving until 2011. His second term as party president ran from 2013 to 2017. Despite internal fights within the party, Rabon always tried to bring both sides together during times of disagreement.
“I was involved for a very contentious race for party chairman in 2003 … it led to a huge rift in the party,” Former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Randal Wallace said, who lost that race. “Then Robert became chairman. Pretty much no other figure stepped up to do it. He inherits a party with a huge divide in it … I can’t think of anybody who could’ve fixed it but Robert. And he did … he came in and he was like Gerald Ford. He was the right guy with the right demeanor.”
Dreama Perdue took over the Horry County Republican Party as chair in 2017. While Perdue was no newcomer to politics, when she moved to South Carolina from West Virginia, Rabon quickly became her mentor for understanding South Carolina's political landscape.
Perdue said Rabon understood the need of knowing people in politics. He would host social gatherings even in years without a major election just to make folks feel welcomed in the political process. Perdue believes his kind heart and friendliness helped expand the party and make many people feel engaged in the local electoral process.
“I spent my time listening to him talk because he was full of knowledge. He knew Horry County and state politics forward and backwards,” Perdue said. “He was basically a mentor for me. He helped me learn South Carolina politics which led me to run for chair.”
Rabon became instrumental in many of the careers of Horry County’s political leaders. Rice said when he decided to run for office in 2010, Rabon personally ensured that the initial filing paperwork was completed and submitted without issue.
After the filing period ended, problems arose for many challengers’ filings due to recent statute changes. If it wasn’t for Rabon making sure Rice applied properly to run for Horry County Council chairman, his political career might not have resulted with him being a longstanding representative for the area to the United States House of Representatives.
“He decided right then I’d be a good person to do that job,” Rice said. “Because Robert took the time to do that, my filing was fine and he started my political history.”
Rep. Russell Fry, who serves as the majority whip for the Republican Party in the S.C. House of Representatives, said he first met Rabon while he was Horry County's representative to the state Republican Party. Even from the early days, Rabon encouraged Fry and helped him along his political career.
Fry, alongside other members of the Horry County statehouse delegation, wrote and passed a resolution in 2017 honoring Rabon’s service to the county and entire state of South Carolina. Fry said when someone does as much as Rabon did, recognition from the statehouse is deserved.
“His dedication to people was incredible and evident in everything he did,” Fry said. “He was tenacious and he never quit. Up until the very end he was trying to help individuals on the ballot. In many respects, that old school hustle made him a tremendous asset to the Republican Party.”
