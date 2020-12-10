Horry County files lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Pirateland, Lakewood land sale

CONWAY — Horry County and Myrtle Beach are officially heading to court over the sale of two campground properties popular with campers and RVers.

On Thursday, Horry County formally filed a lawsuit looking to block the city from selling the municipally owned land to the Lakewood and Pirateland campgrounds. The respective properties are where the campgrounds operate currently.

The lawsuit isn’t a surprise as Horry County indicated it would sue late last month if the sale moved forward. On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council approved the land deal despite the legal threat from the county.

Horry County is seeking a jury trial with the hopes of overturning the land sale as it stands and having the city repay its legal fees from fighting the case.

Both properties were given to the city from the federal government following World War II. Initially the land was required to be used for airports, but Myrtle Beach officials claim the city got permission to use it for other purposes.

In addition, city leaders argued at past meetings that previous court rulings resulted in the city maintaining ownership of the land.

For decades the land has been leased to campgrounds with the revenue going to benefit the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Horry County makes five claims essentially arguing that selling the land unlawfully cuts the county’s airport operation off from revenue it was promised in the deed and as upheld by the city council, the land is being sold at an unfair price, the revenue would only enrich the city and ultimately the deal violates an agreement between the city and county. The county specifically cites a “beneficial interest and equitable title” to the land that the sale violated.

“Put simply, public officials cannot donate or give away public property at their whim. Instead, public property is held in trust, and government officials selling public property act in a fiduciary relationship with the public and have an obligation to secure fair compensation in exchange for public property,” a court filing seeking an injunction states.

Myrtle Beach leaders said while the land was never taken to the open market, they believe the $59 million price for both properties to be fair. In addition, Myrtle Beach argued during one of its meetings that selling the land was the only way to keep the two campgrounds, that are private businesses, alive.

The city will likely further respond in its own court filing sometime in the near future.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The county believes if the sale is to be legal, it needs to be sold at fair market value and the revenue should go to the county to maintain the airport.

Until a trial can be held, Horry County either wants the courts to quickly intervene against the property being sold or require that Myrtle Beach not use the profit from the sale until the legal proceedings are complete. The county requested an expedited hearing to get an injunction as it believes it will face harm if the sale is allowed to continue regardless of the ultimate legal outcome.

“The County is entitled to an order from this Court (a) enjoining the City from selling the Seascape Properties as proposed; or (b) alternatively, if the City is allowed to sell the Seascape Properties, requiring that all proceeds of the sale be held in escrow by this Court until the claims asserted in this lawsuit have been fully adjudicated,” the lawsuit states.

This lawsuit joins the hospitality fee lawsuit in a story of ongoing legal disputes between the county and its biggest city. The hospitality lawsuit is still pending thanks to a recent S.C. Supreme Court hearing that overturned a settlement agreement. The legal fights come during a time of economic constraints for both governments due to the pandemic’s downturn.