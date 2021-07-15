Horry County Council chairman violated South Carolina Ethics Act; will pay $3,600 in fines

CONWAY — Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner admitted to violating the state's Ethics Reform Act, according to documents obtained from the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
Facing six counts of ethic violations, Gardner admitted to failing to disclose campaign contributions and accepting campaign contributions in excess of $1,000.
Gardner, a well-known attorney with an office in Conway, was elected as chairman in 2018 and intends to run for re-election in 2022, according to a prior interview with the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.
"I was not in charge of the day-to-day campaign finances. It was brought to my attention that there was an issue," Gardner said. "I'm captain of the ship, so, even though I didn't do it, it's my responsibility. I've accepted responsibility for it. I'll pay the fine and we'll move forward."
Gardner faces a civil penalty of $3,650 that is due to the state's ethics department by Sept.12, 2021. The charges breakdown as follows: $500 per ethic violation and an administrative fee of $650.
The maximum fine is up to $2,000 for each count.
The commission also issued a public reprimand for the violations.
The six complaints Gardner violated are:
- Failed to disclose a $20,000 loan from Anderson State Bank on his 2018 pre-election campaign disclosure report.
- Failed to disclose a $50,000 loan from Anderson State Bank in his Oct. 10, 2018, quarterly campaign disclosure report.
- Failed to disclose a $1,200 contribution from Randy Beverly on his April 10, 2019, quarterly campaign disclosure report.
- Failed to disclose an $8,700 contribution from Rachel E. and Luke Barefoot on his July 10, 2018, quarterly campaign disclosure report.
- Two counts of accepting a campaign contribution of more than $1,000.
According to documents, Gardner adjusted his campaign disclosure report to reflect Anderson Brothers Bank as the source of his campaign loan and revised his contributions from Beverly and Barefoot.
He returned the $8,700 contribution to Barefoot and $200 of the contribution to Beverly so it would be in line with the state's maximum donation of $1,000.
Initially, Gardner confirmed to The Post and Courier that he did not plan to settle with a consent order.
But when asked July 15 why he signed the "consent order," which pretty much just means Gardner chose to settle, he said he never meant to say he wouldn't settle and was thrown off as he was not aware of the initial charges as the paperwork was sent to the wrong address. He added it was media outlets' questions that made him aware of the issue initially.