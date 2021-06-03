Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride plans to challenge Rep. Tom Rice in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH — Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride announced his intention on June 3 to run for the congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice.
“After serving two terms as the mayor of Myrtle Beach and earning a reputation for putting the safety of the city’s citizens first, I’m excited to continue my public service in the United States Congress,” McBride said in a release about his intention to seek the GOP nomination in 2022.
“Tom Rice failed the people of South Carolina’s 7th District with his unconstitutional vote to impeach President Donald Trump, whom they overwhelmingly voted to reelect in 2020," he added.
Rice has been the only congressman to represent South Carolina's 7th congressional district — which includes Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand, Florence, Cheraw and Darlington — since it was created after the 2010 Census.
Rice was one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted in favor of impeaching Trump after he was accused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Ken Richardson, Horry County Schools chairman, has also announced his intention to run challenge Rice in the Republican primary.
