Court lifts restrictions against Myrtle Beach selling Pirateland, Lakewood campground land

MYRTLE BEACH — A circuit court judge has ruled Horry County has no material ties to the Pirateland and Lakewood campground properties, so the court cannot further delay a pending sale of the land.

The recent ruling from Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson is a blow to Horry County’s effort to block Myrtle Beach City Government from selling two pieces of property to the respective campgrounds operating already on the land.

“The judge ruled in our favor on everything presented to him and we will take it from there,” said Brenda Bethune, the mayor of Myrtle Beach. “We’re very pleased and look forward to moving forward.”

In 2020, Myrtle Beach City Council approved through two ordinance readings selling 63 acres to Pirateland for $26 million and 81 acres to Lakewood for $33 million.

But the county quickly protested over concerns that an ownership agreement for the land had been violated and that the property was never placed on the open market.

While the latest ruling doesn’t end the lawsuit, it gives Myrtle Beach more options while the litigation continues through a mediation process, which is required by state law.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a question of ownership over any revenue generated from the property. Myrtle Beach was gifted the land by the federal government following World War II with the original stipulation the land must be used to benefit airports.

Since the 1970s the land has been leased to campgrounds. The lease revenue goes to the Myrtle Beach International Airport operated by Horry County Government.

Myrtle Beach believed they owned the land, and past court rulings and a 2004 ordinance upheld that the government didn’t have to exclusively use the land for airports as originally required. The city never put the land on the open market but believes the appraised asking price is fair and will allow the campgrounds to continue to function.

Horry County argues that its agreement with the city states its entitled to the revenue from the leasing agreements, that the money must benefit the airport and any potential deal would require its consent and for the property to be placed on the open market.

Over the years, $32.7 million has gone to the county from the lease agreement. The city argued it was not required to give this money since 2004.

Earlier this month, a different court ruling initially sided with the county, issuing a temporary restraining order against the land being sold. But the latest ruling reverses that decision, freeing up Myrtle Beach to sell the land if it chooses.

Bethune said she won’t know the timeline for the completion of the sale until after an executive session following a meeting between campground attorneys and the city's legal staff.

While the county will likely lose revenue from the lawsuit, the judge didn’t think it was immediate or specific enough to warrant a temporary restraining order for the remainder of litigation.

“Here, the County and its Department of Airports are not depending on lease proceeds for at least the next year, if not longer, and are not depending on sale proceeds at any point in the foreseeable future,” the court ruled.

Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner couldn’t be reached for comment.