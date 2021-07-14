After impact fee cuts, Horry County seeks ways to fund stormwater and transportation fixes

CONWAY — Impact fees have been a conversation in Horry County for years, and now the conversation is over, kind of.

Residents are concerned about two impact fee categories — transportation and stormwater — which were removed from the approved plan July 13.

Mainly because of the high price tag and to not stifle the progress of small business owners, Horry County Council decided on just a few categories — parks, public safety and solid waste.

Opinions stating that transportation and stormwater impact fees hit business the hardest are true as the price tag for business is higher than residential in those categories.

Horry County's most significant concerns vary from highway issues, including S.C. 90, stormwater and flooding concerns, and rapid development as infrastructure can't keep up.

And it begs the question, if these are major concerns, how does the county plan to fund transportation and stormwater issues?

During the 2021-22 budget approval, Horry County Council approved a 100 percent increase to its stormwater fee, raising it from $44.40 to $89.40.

County officials including Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, who voted against the decrease of impact fees, said issues like stormwater or transportation have other revenue streams such as the increased stormwater fee or road funding programs.

The stormwater fee is charged yearly to county residents, but the impact fee for stormwater would have been a one-time charge for residents buying a new home in the county.

So the use of stormwater fees, while beneficial to funding an already understaffed and backlogged department, puts the financial burden on current residents who feel they have already paid their dues — and not on new development.

Horry County is anything but underpopulated as rapid growth throughout the county projects the population to be close to half a million by 2030.

And while the county continues to grow, The Post and Courier found the county had more flooding disasters than almost any other county in the state since 1996.

While it is unclear the current strain on the stormwater department, back in 2020 Stormwater Manager Thomas Roth said the department was backlogged by more than 200 requests. As a result, council raised the stormwater fee then and now to help mitigate backlog and flooding concerns.

But April O'Leary, leader of the grassroots political group Horry County Rising, said the county needed stormwater fees and impact fees.

O'Leary talked about how the Highway 90 community was an island during Hurricane Florence, as floodwater rose and roads were unusable.

Along with the stormwater impact fee, residents would have liked to see the transportation impact fee.

County leaders plan to use projects such as Ride III, a major road construction fund that backs projects like the extension of S.C. 31 and the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard to keep maintaining roads.

Council member Johnny Vaught, who voted to lower impact fees, said the county shouldn't be responsible for paying all transportation costs. Instead, the county needs to press the state and federal officials for more money.

Recently, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham requested $12 million in federal funding for the Interstate 73 project, with a $3 million match from local sources. But on July 8, Graham announced the local match is not needed and increased his request to $15 million.

"We have lots of different means for funding (transportation)," Vaught said. "If we don't force the state and the feds to help us out with funding, they are going to force us to do it on our own again — as usual."

Vaught said the need to impose more impact fees for categories like transportation or stormwater wasn't out of the question, but there are many unknowns now.

Conversations surrounding federal money for the county have been on-going as President Joe Biden has been pushing for an infrastructure package which could lead to South Carolina receiving some money.

Of Biden's $715 billion transportation bill that passed by the U.S. House this month, $53 million is for eight projects in the state, but none of those projects are in Horry County.

Councilmember Cam Crawford echoed Vaught's comments as he supports the impact fee but wanted to stress its limits. He added he'd also like to see the county get help from state and local officials.

"The impact fee sounds good, but in reality, I don't know if you are getting the bang for your buck," Crawford said.

Crawford emphasized he would like to try impact fees out with the lower amount approved by council and then see where infrastructure needs to settle.

If the county wants to get projects like the widening of Highway 90 done, Crawford said implementing a local option sales tax would be one step to take.

Horry County does not currently have a local option sales tax, an additional 1 percent tax collected on top of a sales tax.

The fee is not typically used for development needs, though it can give residents a break on their property taxes.

But not all council members agree, as Harold Worley was vocal against lowering impact fees.

"We need to pass this impact fees on both transportation and stormwater cause they're tied together."

Worley and councilmembers Johnny Gardner and Tyler Servant were the only three opposed to lowering the fees in the initial amendment. The county will implement impact fees October 15.