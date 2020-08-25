‘Politics and Pilau’: Georgetown stump event invites federal, state and local candidates

Georgetown voters will have the chance to meet local, state and federal candidates next month from the comfort of their own home.
The Georgetown Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Politics and Pilau” virtual informational session on Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. to allow candidates, regardless of political party, to address the issues and concerns of Georgetown voters.
Candidates for all races affecting Georgetown County were invited to speak including uncontested races. Often, races are decided during the primaries with no challenger in November, but Georgetown voters still have plenty of choices to make.
Notably for the whole Grand Strand, Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison, candidates for the United States Senate, and Tom Rice and Melissa Watson, running for the S.C. District 7 seat to the U.S. House of Representatives, are expected to speak at this time.
The senate race is statewide, but the District 7 seat includes both Horry and Georgetown counties plus the surrounding area. Harrison and Watson are two Democratic challengers trying to unseat established Republican incumbents.
Currently, 10 Georgetown County School Board candidates will also be given a chance to speak during the event.
With Election Day just around the corner, officials suggest this is the time to make sure voters have all the procedural requirements to cast a ballot. Voters can check their registration, find their precinct and see sample ballots on SCVotes.org.
A South Carolina resident must be registered to vote 30 days prior to the election for a ballot to count. Thirty days ahead of the Nov. 3 election day is Sunday, Oct. 4.
Registration for the event can be found on the chamber’s website. Event planners request attendees consider support a local restaurant ahead of the event. Get Carried Away Southern Takeout will be serving chicken pilau as is traditional for the biennial event.
While the event lineup could change, here is a full list of politicians who confirmed they will participate on Sept. 2:
- U.S. Senate candidates - Bill Bledsoe (C), Senator Lindsey Graham (R), and Jaime Harrison (D).
- U.S. House of Representatives District 7 candidates - Representative Tom Rice (R), and Melissa Watson (D).
- S.C. Senate candidates - David Ellison (R), Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R), and Senator Ronnie Sabb, (D).
- S.C. State House of Representatives candidates – Representative Carl Anderson (D), and Representative Lee Hewitt (R).
- Georgetown County Council candidates - Bob Anderson (R), Councilman Everett Carolina (D), and Councilman Lillie Jean Johnson (D).
- Georgetown County Auditor candidate - Ken Baker (R).
- Georgetown County Clerk of Courts candidate – Clerk of Court Alma White (D).
- Georgetown County Probate Judge candidate – Honorable Leigh Powers Boan (R).
- Georgetown County Coroner candidate – Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway (R).
- Georgetown County Sheriff candidate - Sheriff Carter Weaver (R).
- Georgetown County School Board candidates - Amanda Darden, Vincent Davis, Lynne B. Ford, Bill Gaskins, James Graves, Patti Hammel, Sandra Johnson, Ramona Staggers-McCullough, Rev. Ronald Thompson Sr, and Randy Walker.