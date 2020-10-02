Police investigating ‘disturbing images’ shown in Horry County virtual class

The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a virtual classroom was hacked Friday, according to Horry County Schools.
The hacker briefly displayed "disturbing images" during a virtual Carolina Forest High hybrid class meeting, an Horry County Schools spokesperson said.
Carolina Forest High School Principal Gayle Driggers sent the following message to parents and guardians of students who were in the virtual meeting:
"Dear Parent/Guardian,
We experienced an unfortunate situation in a Google Meet earlier this morning. The teacher immediately reported the issue to administration. The incident is currently under investigation. Hacks are occurring across the state where individuals obtain Google account information and log in posing as students enrolled in the class. CFHS teachers and staff have been informed about what to do when these situations occur. It is important that students exit the Google Meet immediately and allow the teacher to deal with the hacker. CFHS and HCS take these incidences seriously and continue to work to find ways to prevent further issues of this nature."
Horry County Police Department Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the department is investigating at least one incident involving a virtual classroom being hacked.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.