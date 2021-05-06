Plan for 154 townhomes in Carolina Forest approved by Horry planning commission

CAROLINA FOREST — After Horry County Council's May 4 meeting gave the green light for 330 townhomes to likely be built on Postal Way in Carolina Forest, 154 more townhomes could be next.

Nest Communities is requesting to rezone land on Postal Way near U.S. 501, and on May 6 the planning commission approved the request. That means it will now go to county council for three readings, with the public's ability to comment on the second reading.

While there was no public opposition to the development, some commissioners were opposed, citing over development concerns.

“My problem is the additional traffic,” Planning Commission Member Burnett Owens said.

A shortcut to avoid traffic for residents who travel on Carolina Forest Boulevard is going through Postal Way. Carolina Forest Boulevard’s widening project, which includes turning lanes and four lanes is slated to be finalized on July 5.

Planning and Zoning staff were in favor of the project.

The next Horry County Council meeting is at 6 p.m. May 18.