Pine Lakes residents worry new development could increase traffic woes

MYRTLE BEACH — New homes could be coming in close proximity to one of Myrtle Beach’s oldest neighborhoods pending approval of a request to create a new subdivision within city limits.

The potential development would be the first in a three-phase project, allowing for 157 units, 70 townhomes and 87 single-family houses on Granddaddy Drive near Pine Lakes Country Club.

Dozens of residents gathered at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday to hear from the developer and express their concerns. Traffic, housing density and maintaining the aesthetic of the community were key issues of the members of the public who spoke during the meeting.

The meeting was the first in-person meeting the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission has held in months. Everyone in attendance wore a mask.

No final decision was made on Tuesday, giving commissioners more time to explore community concerns, including the status of a gate to keep potential traffic from the project from crossing through the private Pine Lakes Golf Course.

The city has to review these subdivision plans once a request is submitted by the applicant. According to city law, if the government doesn’t take some sort of action on a subdivision request within 60 days of receiving it, the developers are automatically granted approval.

Currently 30 days have passed since the request was submitted. The commission will meet again on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

“It does have a time limit on it, whereby if we do not act the subdivision is automatically approved,” said Will Pritchard, the Planning Commission chairperson. “So we need to act, maybe not today, but in the not-too-distant future.”

If approved, homes would be built along the Robert M. Grissom Parkway and will not close any parts of the existing golf course. Granddaddy Drive is a public road, but ends where the golf course and country club begins.

“The golf course remains untouched and is not a part of the subdivision,” said Allison Hardin, a Myrtle Beach planner.

Engineer Walter Warren of Thomas & Hutton, acting on behalf of the client Lennar Carolina LLC, presented Myrtle Beach’s planning commission members with conceptual plans Tuesday.

Subdivided lots will range from more than 6,000 square feet to 7,000 square feet on the 66.7-acre portion of a larger property. That area has 1.55 acres of wetlands on the site.

Developers propose putting a new pond in the development, improving the existing stormwater infrastructure and adding six new public roads into the city of Myrtle Beach system. There will also be a connection to the East Coast Greenway with public trails included.

Warren said the hope is to preserve 80 percent of the more than 500 trees on the property.

The proposed subdivision is a part of a three-phase PUD — planned unit development — that was proposed by the Burroughs and Chapin Company and approved by city council in 2006, according to Hardin. At a maximum, 322 units can be built on the entire PUD.

“Commission members asked Warren how much the homes would cost. He replied pricing isn’t his role as an engineer and he doesn’t know what the developers might charge.”

According to Horry County’s GIS map, the property is owned by the Pine Lakes Development Corporation LLC. Richard Josey, Burroughs and Chapin’s corporate attorney, is the listed agent for that LLC.

Josey could not be reached for comment, but the land will likely be sold to Lennar Carolina LLC pending approval for the subdivision.

Warren said traffic isn’t a major concern since traffic studies indicate Grissom Parkway can handle the additional daily trips. If homes are built, a gate could potentially close off the new residents from the course and the rest of the Pine Lakes neighborhood.

Resident William Monckton said if the gates stay open, the traffic will cut through the country club. He said the original PUD from 2006 guaranteed the gate would be closed for non-members.

“You are going to adversely affect the quality of life for the residents of Pine Lakes,” he said.

Several other residents worried about the public safety issue of having more cars traveling through a neighborhood where many kids play.

Only phase one of this PUD is up for consideration, and the other two phases would need separate planning commission approval before construction can begin. Conceptual plans for all three phases were presented to the commission purely for information.

Warren said Granddaddy Drive, a public road, was constructed to connect with Grissom Parkway as a part of this PUD development. The housing market crash in the late 2000s delayed the project.

“The framework of this project was the 2006 PUD. Granddaddy is built and the utilities are in place due to this PUD,” Warren said. “We looked to take what was there and mold it into what we thought was the best plan.”