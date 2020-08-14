Pawleys Island Festival postponed until next fall due to COVID-19

The 30th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art was postponed until October 2021 because of safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
"While this was a very difficult decision to make, we are absolutely certain that this is the right choice," the organization said in a press release. "The PIFMA Board of Directors has been monitoring this rapidly developing and changing situation since its onset in March. Although agency guidance has varied on state, local, national and regional levels, there is now a consensus among public health officials and they unanimously agree the only socially responsible action was to postpone the events."
The festival is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on ticket sales for its annual budget. For those who purchased tickets for this year's event, those tickets will be good for 2021.
The organization said the only change will be the date of the performances. All ticket holders will receive an email about the date changes in the coming weeks, the release stated.
"PIFMA appreciates the community support in these unprecedented times and please know these funds will be used to get PIFMA through to October 2021 and to sustain their mission in arts education and outreach for all residents of Georgetown County," according to the release.