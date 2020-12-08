Pair of restaurants with international fare open on Myrtle Beach's Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH — If you have a taste for some international fare, the mid-south end of Myrtle Beach’s Kings Highway has a couple new additions to tempt your tastebuds.

5 de Mayo Mexican Restaurant, 603 S. Kings Highway, opened in November and already is creating a buzz with their fajita plates and authentic Mexican food.

The idea came from Rodolso Gonzalez, who moved from Mexico years ago to the United States, and his first job was working in a restaurant. It’s been a part of his life’s work.

“With him knowing how it works and always working for somebody else, he saved up enough money so we could work for ourselves and not have to work for anybody,” said his daughter, Evelyn Gonzalez. “We’ve always visited Myrtle Beach as a vacation spot, and we always loved the people here and we loved the city, and we saw a great opportunity to open in this location, which is on the main street. We’re excited to be here.”

Evelyn Gonzalez said it has been a bit of a challenge opening during COVID, but the family decided it wanted to send a message to the community that it’s possible to get back to normal.

“We definitely have been struggling to open, but we see the opportunity that the people of Myrtle Beach can get back to their normal selves with the right precautions,” she said.

The restaurant touts serving authentic Mexican food like homemade chicken or pork tamales and a new weekend special, like menudo and pozole, every week. For now, the business is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sundays when they close at 8 p.m.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Evelyn Gonzalez said people will have to judge for themselves to see what makes 5 de Mayo different than the other Mexican restaurants in town.

“My family knows how important food is to us, so we want to serve our dishes to our clients as if they were part of our family,” she said. “Hopefully the people of Myrtle Beach do come give us a try and taste our food. We just want people to come down and try our food and judge for themselves.”

Owners suggest to follow them on Facebook for rotating lunch and dinner specials, and to find out what special dish will be served on the weekends.

Another new business just one block south is Top 10 US Brazil Restaurant, 701 S. Kings Highway, at the former location of Pizza Romana Originale.

Top 10 serves traditional and non-traditional Brazilian food, like pizza and skewers. The business is registered to Conway resident Wilbin Sanchez, who did not respond to further inquiries about the business.

It opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes anywhere between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. during the week.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call (843) 834-0419.