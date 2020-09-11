You are the owner of this article.
Overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach leaves one dead, one injured

One person is dead, and another is hurt after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called to the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1800 North Kings Highway, after reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities said upon arrival, they located two injured individuals who were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. They later said that one of the two later succumbed to their injuries.

On Friday morning, the Horry County Coroner's office identified the victim as 24-year-old Albert "AJ" Soles, Jr. of Tabor City, N.C.

The person who fired the shots fled before officers arrived, but authorities said that one suspect is in custody. MBPD also indicated that it currently was not looking for an additional suspect.

MBPD said they are treating this as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, contact MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

