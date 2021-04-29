Overall, workforce grew in Myrtle Beach region. The bad news? So did unemployment

MYRTLE BEACH — The overall workforce in Horry County grew by more than 3,000 from last March, however, so did the unemployed, which grew by 3,380, according to recently released unemployment figures.

The state's Department of Employment and Workforce reported that the workforce in Horry County was at 147,662 in March, which is up from 144,583 in March 2020 — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The unemployed in March 2020 was at 5,929, which pales in comparison to the 9,309 unemployed this March. Some have argued that the added benefit of $300 per week in federal aid added to the state's weekly unemployment benefit has kept some workers from finding a job.

"If you factor those new applicants out, we would be close to the unemployment of last March," said Wes Clark, a professor of economics at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. "We are close to the same number of employed as last year."

Clark said it's "very good news" that Horry County is only 2.2 percent above last March’s unemployment rate.

"It is good to see the employed in Horry County go up over 4,000 this month, as well as more job openings moving up at the same time," Clark said. "I believe we will see the rate continue to creep down. I believe it will be slow due to the unemployment benefits still being high."

As for Georgetown County, he said it is encouraging to see that they are less than 2 percent above last year's March numbers.

"Georgetown also gained in employment, (which is) another good sign," Clark said. "They have been steadier in their numbers with no major change to the labor force."