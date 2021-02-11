Over-stuffed burritos, authentic tacos. Yes, please. Taco spot opens in Myrtle Beach area

CAROLINA FOREST — Who can’t get on board with authentic tacos and a restaurant name, along with its fun slogans that may make you giggle?

Chubby’s Tacos recently opened its first location in South Carolina, and it happens to be in the Myrtle Beach area. The taco-stand-type restaurant has a menu with a variety of chicken, beef, fish, vegetarian and seafood tacos and also offers eight salsas that are freshly made each day.

“We want to be the taco stand brand," said Rudy Theale, head of business development for Chubby’s Tacos. “We are excited because we think that that location in particular (Carolina Forest) is an explosive area. I’m most excited about the fact that it’s a little scary...to enter a new market, but we’ve been so welcomed by it.

“We want to have a local following."

The menu also features burritos, quesadillas, taco salad and loaded nachos. And customers may also enjoy a cold one with their meals.

Originally founded in the Raleigh and Durham area about 14 years ago, Chubby’s Tacos was established by a group of friends, two of whom are originally from Mexico. The name came from one of the owners’ nicknames: Chubby.

Theale said the company prides itself in offering authentic food that is fresh and not frozen, as well as being employee-focused and offering a great place to work. The restaurant has locations in Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest and now Myrtle Beach.

If the taco spot's name doesn't show you just how witty the brand is, maybe its slogans and phrases will.

"Name someone who doesn't like tacos and we'll show you someone you need to distance yourself from immediately." Or this one: "We keep it super simple because, well, everything else is just harder."

And how about this one: "Everyone loves tacos so why not give the people what they want and get Chubby's to cater your next event. Business lunch — think Chubby's, family party — think Chubby's, neighborhood gathering — think Chubby's, Quinceanera — think Chubby's, wedding — think Chubby's, funeral — sorry for your loss, but also congratulations for a reason to order from Chubby's Tacos!"

Chubby’s is located in the Ocean Bay Plaza, at 201 Fresh Drive, Suite A, in Carolina Forest.

Theale said in addition to the brand’s fast service and in-house dining, it also offers catering for larger events.

Chubby’s Tacos is an equal opportunity employer, including hiring those with autism, a community that the business invests significant time to through outreach work.

The Myrtle Beach location is currently hiring and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.