Out with the old, in with the new? How history can aid the next rendition of Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH — Growing, growing, growing.
Myrtle Beach and Horry County are growing. We’re growing in Carolina Forest and Conway. And now there are new plans to help revitalize and grow the downtown Myrtle Beach area.
Growth in the area is a topic often discussed in Myrtle Beach — at least I hear about it every day as I track how officials are making new plans for the county — and there seems to be an increasingly endless need to track down where businesses are planning to set down roots.
But what can we learn from our history? Myrtle Beach is in a constant state of tear down and rebuild, with the past couple of decades showcasing tremendous growth spurts — and growing pains.
And if the area is going to double in population by 2040, how are the county and the city partnering to make sure we don’t repeat past mistakes — and assure the area that history can be made and secured, instead of lifted and torn down? What buildings, structures and venues were here first? Is growth ultimately pushing out the old and bringing in the new?
Demolitions and rebuilds have been a “staple” of Myrtle Beach, especially along the beach, said city planner Allison Hardin, and most demos are for growth and business.
This past week someone shared with me, “Myrtle Beach has always been a ‘temporary town.’ Unlike Charleston, old buildings are not really considered history, just a good candidate for redevelopment.”
Rewind about 83 years ago — when Myrtle Beach first became a city. And a few years before that, there were plans for the Arcady project, encompassing what we now refer to as the Pine Lakes area. Those projects did not come to fruition, thanks to the Great Depression.
Before that, the economy was mostly based on farming, and Myrtle Beach was mostly trees — I’m almost certain the thousands of acres with lots of sand along what we now know to be Myrtle Beach weren’t appealing to many back then.
Myrtle Beach is still a teenager of a city when comparing it to places such as New York City, Charlotte and Charleston. The city is more than a decade away from being 100 years old. But there have been multiple buildings, some historic, and venues that are no longer here.
In my lifetime, I’ve seen the Pavilion go away, leaving an almost-empty piece of property between 8th and 9th avenues north, now with zip lines across the lot. Growing up in Pawleys Island, the Pavilion was a place I loved to visit in the summertime. We'd stop by and see my great aunt and uncle, who were hoteliers downtown, and then my sister, cousins and I would spend the evening riding rides. I'll never forget the sound of the Hurricane zooming by.
Some may remember the well-known Ocean Forest Hotel, also known as the “million dollar hotel.” It was demolished in 1974, about 45 years after it was constructed. The property, in an area still known as the Ocean Forest section of the city, still hosts many tourists, though the Ocean Forest Villas now stand there.
Before Grand Strand Medical Center existed, the Ocean View Memorial Hospital was Myrtle Beach’s first hospital. It sat roughly between 77th and 79th avenues north on Ocean Boulevard. On a portion of that property now sits the newer neighborhood Papillon, between 78th and 79th.
Ocean View Memorial opened in the late 1950s as a public hospital and Holmes Springs Jr. led the charge, according to the city. The eight acres where the hospital was located was donated by Myrtle Beach Farms. When it opened, it had 50 beds and by 1976, it had grown to 96 beds and an emergency room.
“But the community needed more health care than Ocean View could provide,” said Mark Kruea, city spokesperson.
Grand Strand Medical opened in the late 70s as a for-profit hospital.
Multiple developments were proposed where the neighborhood Papillon is now located, but never came to be.
Hardin said the hospital was not rebuilt on the same site for several reasons: there was not enough parking, it was more costly to renovate than to build a new building, the new owners wanted a “bigger presence” on the — at the time — new U.S. 17, and the new location was further from the ocean and potential flooding.
Other notable places include the Chesterfield Inn, on the National Register of Historic places located near 700 N. Ocean Blvd. and 7th Avenue North, which was a building most recently demolished in August 2012, and the Colonial Building, between 8th and 9th avenues north on Kings Highway, that served as the city’s first bank and first city hall. A building that sat beside and was associated with the Colonial Building was moved and now sits off Oak Street.
Myrtle Beach even had a true log cabin, called the Pine Club, on Kings Highway near 1st Avenue, but it burned down.
All of the first buildings in the city date back to the 1920s and 30s as Myrtle Beach was becoming established, and though some are gone, others remain.
“There are many, many older buildings that have not been demoed,” Hardin said. “Many of the original beach cottages in the Withers Swash neighborhood are still there, still housing families.”
Downtown Myrtle Beach plans
One Grand Strand, a nonprofit with plans to help revitalize the downtown area, laid out plans in December for city council about hopes for the area, but it’s going to take investors to make these projects happen.
This week, the city announced renovations will begin in February for the HTC Aspire Hub in one of the buildings being renovated on 9th Avenue North. HTC is expected to provide $250,000 for technology and putting a face lift on the co-work space, which the city says 25 local entrepreneurs have expressed interest in working at the location. Renovations are planned to be finished in the fall.
In addition to the downtown redevelopment plans, Grand Strand Brewing Company is slated to open in February.
What do you want to know about growth in the Myrtle Beach and Horry County areas? Email hstrong@postandcourier.com.