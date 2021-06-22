Orangeburg woman gets 30 years for murdering her husband in Horry County

CONWAY — An Orangeburg woman will spend the next 30 years in prison after she was convicted June 18 of murdering her husband back in 2017.

Donnielle Matthews-Green, 36, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by an Horry County jury following a week-long trial. After returning to court on June 22, she received her sentence from Judge Steven H. John.

On July 7, 2017, Matthews-Green stabbed and killed her husband, Dennis Green, while they were inside a car in Longs. The couple had been out that night in the North Myrtle Beach area when the stabbing occurred, court records said.

Green died several hours later after he was taken to McLeod Health-Seacoast’s Emergency Department with stab wounds, records said.

Matthews-Green was charged with murder when arrested in 2017. Court records show that she was originally from Covington, Ga., when booked.

She was not given credit for the time spent out on bond while wearing an ankle monitor, but did get credit for the 33 days she spent in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before her bond hearing in 2017, said Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor, who along with Martin Spratlin, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

"We are thankful that the jury returned a verdict that held Ms. Matthews-Green accountable for her actions,” Oskin said in a release. “Further, we hope for nothing but the best for Mr. Green's family as they continue the healing process."