Scofflaw has only himself to blame

Even among the big players in the animal exhibition world, Bhagavan (Doc) Antle's poor reputation stands out. He shills intelligent great apes for stunts, churns out tiger cubs to use as profitable photo props, keeps an elephant in solitary confinement, and has made his living by exploiting animals for decades.

His sordid doings finally catching up with him, Antle is blaming his problems on animal advocates, but it was Virginia's attorney general who charged the roadside zoo operator with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, another felony count of conspiracy to traffic in wildlife, and 13 additional misdemeanor charges.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also cited Antle for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA). Antle has been caught endangering the public and failing to provide animals with veterinary care, sufficient cage space, and clean water.

But none of these disturbing allegations are surprising. Antle has been engaged in his seedy business and putting animals at risk for decades. In 1991, the USDA fined Antle $3,500 to settle multiple and repeated violations of the AWA.

An internal USDA memo summed it up: "The feeling of all the investigators mentioned in this report is Antle is of questionable character."

Antle routinely compromises the physical and psychological well-being of animals, including removing infant animals from their mothers to be handled by the public. No reputable wild- or exotic-animal sanctuary allows the public to engage in any kind of hands-on interaction. Genuine sanctuaries provide animals with safe, comfortable living conditions that give them as natural an existence as captivity allows.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Antle apparently thinks providing the approximately 100 animals he has in his possession with a total of 50 acres is something to brag about. Contrast his operation with The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and encompasses more than 10,000 acres. Two to four rescued animals typically enjoy enclosures of 50 acres all to themselves.

Churning out or otherwise acquiring an endless stream of big-cat cubs for photo ops is condemned by every true conservation organization and does not benefit imperiled wild populations. True conservation seeks to help animals in their own environment—not imprison them for entertainment or abuse them for profit, which is Antle's only motivation.

Take the case of Bubbles, one of the loneliest elephants in the U.S., who was taken from her African home and family and is now exhibited by Antle. Even though elephants are highly social and need the company of other elephants for their emotional well-being, Bubbles hasn't had contact with elephants since being captured in Zimbabwe and has been living alone for more than three decades.

The same is true of the young chimpanzees who, instead of being immersed in the complex family life that is vital to intelligent primates, are reduced to fist bumping or playing football with visitors. Antle's shameless exploitation of these endangered animals was evident when he took two of them to a screening of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes a few years ago.

Reputable sanctuaries deserve support. Roadside zoos like Doc Antle's do not.

Debbie Metzler is an associate director with the PETA Foundation, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510; www.PETA.org.