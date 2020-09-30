Rest in Peace, RBG

"Hi Jim, I'm so sorry to hear about the death of another well respected human."

"Yep Roxie. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a member of the Supreme Court died. Our daughter, Anna, summed it up when she put the following on Facebook. First a quote from RBG ,'Women belong in all places where decisions are made...It shouldn't be that women are the exception '. RBG is the reason Anna went to law school and entered the field of public interest law. She is currently an assistant solicitor. Anna described RBG as a strong leader, and an amazing example for her daughters (my granddaughters ) and will be missed. RBG championed voting rights and equal pay for women. She stood much taller than her five feet."

"Wow Jim. She was the kind of human I wish all of your species could be like."

"Indeed Roxie, indeed."

"And Jim, I couldn't help but think about the death of John Lewis earlier. It seems like just when your human world is getting crazier and crazier we need folks like Ruth and John. There is so much strange behaviour going on among humans. I've had to buy two more notebooks for my human watcher's guide. You once told me about another human member of the Supreme Court, Holmes, who had a great quote.'" 'I don't care about simplicity on this side of complexity, but I will give my life for simplicity on the other side of complexity.'

What is the simple answer to all that is going on?"

"Roxie, it seems to me that is all about checks and balances. Remember my telling you about how all humans are capable of doing rotten things so we have to keep each other honest." "I can attest to the rotten part." "If our democratic republic is to continue to exist, we have to maintain the integrity of the three branches of government; the Executive (President), the Legislative (Congress), and the Judicial (Courts). Many of us humans are concerned that the Executive branch has overreached and is trying to control the other two branches. The end result would be power concentrated in one person, the President."

"What can be done?" "Ah Roxie, here is where we return to the best way to remember John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Perhaps the most important check and balance is the power of the ballot box." 'We the People of the United States in order to form a more perfect union....' Thus starts the Constitution. Everytime we vote we affirm that most basic act of checks and balances and we honor those who have protected our right to vote."

"Jim, at Happy Hour, let's toast RBG."

"Great idea Roxie!"