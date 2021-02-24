When I began conducting parenting and family life classes and workshops years ago, I promoted them from a base at Coastal Carolina University. I often got the question, “what’s a parenting class?” to which I would gently respond, we just get together and talk about our children, what they need, how to give that, and what may be the best way to raise our children successfully. I would then often get…
“Parenting? What’s The Big Deal! Anybody can do it, right?” And I would carefully answer, depends on what you mean by “can do it.”
It’s not the best time to be adding more stress to the lives of parents and children, but there are always opportunities and reasons to develop relationship skills, especially with our children. We get to do the parenting of the young only one time. No second chances to give them our best selves.
There are almost as many parenting styles as there are parents. Some are just way more “effective” than others. I use “effective” because there are many parents, often through no fault of their own, who do have some trouble being “effective.” How do we define it?
“It refers to carrying out the responsibilities of raising children preparing them to realize their full potential. It increases the chances of a child becoming the most capable and contributing person and adult he or she can be.” Dr. Kirby Alvy, Center for the Improvement of Child Caring.
Some parents feel “right at home” raising children. They seem to do it with a natural ability while others are pulling their hair out getting close to the end of their ropes. This may be especially true during these trying days. Effective parenting can be most difficult, yet can also bring great joy.
Almost all jobs in our society require some education or training. Certainly the important ones. When I ask parents what they think the most important job is, they always put “mother” or “father” in the top 5, while admitting that they’ve had no formal education and don’t know for sure how to do it. Many use the trial and error style. Some don’t have a clue. How do we know how to parent? Biologically, we might have the potential to be a father or a mother, but it takes more than biology to be a parent.
Children are our next leaders, in charge of our world. Certainly we want them to be healthy and ready to take on whatever they face. Like an epidemic! Chances of success are better with strong foundations on which to build. And that’s what we parents are doing today; preparing children for the world of their tomorrows.
Over forty years of research confirms the importance of parents in the lives of children, the role they play helping children become. Caregivers hold in their hands and hearts, the future of us all.
Our challenge on this parenting journey is to be with our children in positive ways like plants with the right water, sunshine, weeding and nurturing. They will indeed thrive as will our homes, schools, towns and states. When we create solid citizens, we create a better community with better jobs, happier citizens, whose children, our grandchildren, will have much fuller lives than we had even hoped.
We all can become more effective if we know more about our children, who they are, what they need, who we are and how we can best help them to grow up in all the good ways.
That goal is what this column is all about. Monthly, I hope to present you with ideas and actions that will support you in helping your children find their way. So,
Don’t lose heart!
Jim R. Rogers, M.Ed., is CFLE Nationally Certified Family Life Educator and can be reached at ParentsCare@sc.rr.com. Rogers is also the author of The Incredible Importance of Effective Parenting: Plain Talk About Raising Children From a Concerned Field Worker