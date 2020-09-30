Letters to the Editor: Sept. 30, 2020

Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day 2020
America’s hunters and anglers are our nation’s original conservationists, a title that we wear proudly. On Saturday, September 26th, South Carolina celebrates our nation’s 48th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD), a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the historical and ongoing contributions of the Palmetto State sportsmen and women. As Co-Chair of the South Carolina Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and a member of the 49-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, I am proud to celebrate the time-honored traditions of hunting and angling, and I encourage all South Carolinians to use National Hunting and Fishing Day to take advantage of the inherently socially distant activities of hunting and fishing that are available to us.
Hunters and anglers provide the foundation of conservation funding through the purchase of licenses, tags and stamps, and by paying self-imposed excise taxes on the equipment that we use. Adding these contributions together, hunters and anglers generated $29.21 million to fund the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources through the “user-pays, public-benefits” American System of Conservation Funding. This funding, in addition the overall economic contributions of hunters, provides benefits for all South Carolinians.
Equally as important, hunting and angling provide South Carolinians an opportunity to explore the natural world around them while taking advantage of the many well-documented physical and mental health benefits associated with spending time outdoors. Through hunting and angling, one can truly appreciate the importance of conservation. This is why sportsmen and women dedicate much of their time and resources to improve conditions for fish and wildlife, which has ripple effects throughout the ecosystem and benefits all species and the people that enjoy them. Similarly, sportsmen and women are among the strongest supporters of legislation to increase public access opportunities for all Americans and provide additional funding for wildlife management.
There is perhaps no better example of this than the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. This historic piece of legislation fully and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and appropriates $9.5 billion to take neglected infrastructure projects off the backburner, including $3 billion to support hunting, fishing and recreational shooting activities on federally owned public lands and waters. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Congress and the support of sportsmen and women, the Great American Outdoors Act will ensure we are leaving our country in a better place for the next generation.
We hope that you will use National Hunting and Fishing Day to celebrate our time-honored traditions and perhaps introduce someone new to our outdoor pursuits so that they, too, can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of hunting and fishing. Given the renewed desire for safe outdoor recreational opportunities brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a growing desire among the populace for a self-sufficient lifestyle that includes food security, there is perhaps no better time to introduce beginners to the outdoors for the first time. Along the way, they will learn more about the natural world around them, procure organic, locally-sourced food for the entire family, and carry forward the proud conservation legacy of South Carolina’s original conservationists.
Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
District 34
Discontinue cancel culture
When are we going to accept all points of view and discontinue this climate of cancel culture?
The owner of the Palmetto Cheese Company has a right to his opinion. Who can read the website page of the marxist Black Lives Matter and disagree with his opinion? Do you really believe we want to get rid of the (1)nuclear family (information recently removed from the website), (2) the right to worship as we believe, (3)freedom of assembly, (4) the freedom of protection to operate a business, or (5) any of the freedoms which have been under attack during this recent rioting?
i have a great deal of respect for black people I have known my entire life who do not fit the present day narrative.
Is what we are facing really what our forefathers envisioned? In my opinion all All Lives Matter including black, white, & colors of every tone.
I am a very regular shopper at Costco but I am becoming infuriated at the political stance they take--always on the extreme liberal side as if those of us who disagree have no voice. Do they not care about us?
I plan to find out how to order Palmetto Cheese and I will place an order. The time may be soon when I discontinue my membership at Costco altogether.
Marilyn McBride
Supporting Harrison
My wife and I bought our home in North Myrtle Beach in 2002 and became permanent residents in 2012 just in time to vote for Lindsey Graham. I voted for him last time as well, due mostly to his friendship and admiration of John McCain, a true American hero. But I will not be voting for him this time as I am distressed over his almost schizophrenic behavior. He has done a complete turn around regarding the President, referring to him one minute as the devil incarnate and unfit to be President and then the next minute he says that Trump is the second coming of Ronald Reagan.
Maybe Lindsey has been wooed by Trump out on the golf course or maybe he’s been offered a seat on the Supreme Court or some other trinket. But whatever the reason, it’s very puzzling. But speaking out of both sides of his mouth has become a regular thing with Lindsey. Graham has always been quick to make a caustic or snide remark, but he has taken on a new, nastier persona often displayed in public outbursts.
His failure to support John McCain’s memory, when he was attacked by the President who said that he was not a hero and was a loser was the last straw. I will be voting for Jaime Harrison this time. Not only because of his impressive life story and speaks from the shoulder, but because, unlike Graham, Jaime is a family man and understands the perils of supporting a family and raising two small children in this uncertain and turbulent world we find ourselves in today. It’s time we had someone who looks to the future.
William Hansen
North Myrtle Beach
A change in lifestyle
While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.
Recent undercover investigations, show male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so we can drink their milk.
I found more details at https://dayforanimals.org – World Farmed Animals Day, launched in 1983 to memorialize the tens of billions of animals tormented and killed for food. I learned that raising animals for food is also hurting our health and the health of our planet.
Each of us has to choose whether to subsidize these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.
Gary Tipton
Georgetown