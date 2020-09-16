Letters to the editor: Sept. 16, 2020

Focus on the real issues
As we go to the polls in November, we must focus on issues facing Americans rather than on the hype, showmanship, and noise generated by the campaigns. We believe that our top priorities include rebuilding American small businesses (and their ability to create jobs) that were decimated by the COVID-19 epidemic. Our healthcare system isn’t working, it is too expensive and not providing fair coverage to all Americans. The criminal justice system relies too heavily on mass incarceration, we are failing to open gateways to productive citizenship for impoverished youth. American’s civil rights are threatened by too many forms of discrimination against women, the poor, and minorities.
The climate crisis is real-we see raging wildfires, increasingly strong storms, rising sea levels, and hotter temperatures. Our democracy is threatened by restrictions on voting rights, out of control campaign finance, a lack of transparency in the federal government, and weakening of the postal service. Immigration reform is necessary; we need a real solution to the current situation of illegal immigrants while securing borders in a manner consistent with American values. The education system must be more equitable for K-12, and better serve young children. Finally, we need to restore America’s role as the diplomatic leader and champion of democracy. These issues will continue to dominate our national conversation and work to divide Americans until they are addressed by effective public policy.
Jim Bowerman
Pawleys Island
The violence of modernity
"The calm voice at the helm says, 'Make it so,' and with it, the mantra of modernity is invoked. The philosophy that governs our culture is rooted in violence, the ability to make things happen and to control the outcome. It's a factual belief. We can indeed make things happen, and, in a limited way, control their outcome. But very soon we discover that our ability to control is quite limited.
Another slogan for the modern project: "Changing the world." Modernity is not about how to live rightly in the world, but about how to make the world itself live rightly. Making the world live rightly is a never-ending project!
Reinvention? As the fixes add up, a toxic culture begins to emerge: Food that cannot be eaten; air that cannot be breathed; relationships that cannot be endured; safety that cannot be sustained, etc. Now as this toxicity rises, so the demand for ever more action and change grows, and, with it, the increase of violence (of all types). The amount of our human existence that now requires rather constant technological intervention is staggering. All of this is done with no reference to God, because modernity is a secular concept."
George Warholak
Myrtle Beach