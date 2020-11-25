Letters to the Editor: Nov. 25, 2020

'Doc' Antle endangers public
Bhagavan (Doc) Antle’s poor reputation in the animal-exhibition world is well known. He has spent decades exploiting animals for profit, cross breeding species for shock value, keeping an elephant in social isolation and using intelligent, sensitive great apes as props for publicity stunts.
With a long history of citations for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act, Antle has been caught endangering the public and for failing to provide animals with needed veterinary care, sufficient cage space, and clean water. Antle routinely compromises the physical and psychological wellbeing of animals, such as removing infant animals from their mothers to be manhandled by the public.
Antle brags about providing all the animals he has with fifty acres in total. The Wild Animal Sanctuary, a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries-accredited sanctuary, encompasses more than 10,000 acres. Two to four rescued animals typically enjoy enclosures of fifty acres all for themselves.
Perhaps an internal U.S. Department of Agriculture memo sums it up best: "The feeling of all the investigators mentioned in this report is Antle is of questionable character."
Jennifer O'Connor
PETA Foundation