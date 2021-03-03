Letters to the editor: March 3, 2021

An opposing point of view
Georgetown County Councilman Bob Anderson’s recent letter on Santee Cooper seems to be a recitation of talking points provided by the troubled utility. Rather than swallowing Santee Cooper’s spin, Anderson should have sought the facts.
Santee Cooper and its partner, SCE&G, lost $9 billion on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, the biggest business failure in S.C. history. The ongoing FBI and SEC investigations into the cover up have so far resulted in guilty pleas from SCE&G executives for fraud, likely resulting in prison time. So far Santee Cooper has spent well over $9 million on criminal defense attorneys for its executives.
Anderson didn’t disclose that this isn’t the first power plant project Santee Cooper has abandoned. In 2009, it abandoned the construction of a coal-fired plant in Florence after spending $250 million.
Additionally, what Anderson didn’t tell you is that Santee Cooper bet big and wrong on coal. Turns out it’s a much more expensive fuel than natural gas. While most utilities were converting to cheaper natural gas, Santee Cooper stuck with coal. About 40 percent of its power comes from coal when the national average for utilities is about half that. In 2019, Santee Cooper’s biggest customer, the electric co-ops, publicly complained that it had the highest wholesale rates in the southeast U.S. because of its reliance on coal.
Santee Cooper now owes $7 billion. Its only source of revenue is from ratepayers like you and me. To pay all of this back with interest will cost us an astounding $14 billion over decades and will most certainly require rates to climb even higher.
So, it’s only prudent Gov. McMaster and the legislature seek a buyer for Santee Cooper to protect ratepayers and taxpayers from a financial calamity. Getting state government out of the utility business just makes good sense.
But Anderson thinks otherwise. He touts letting Santee Cooper “reform” itself as the answer. The reality is that Santee Cooper has a bad track record when it comes to performance. The S.C. Dept. of Administration said this about the utility’s reform plan, “Santee Cooper does not have a history of effecting the kinds of changes contemplated by the reform plan, so its ability to achieve the benefits of the reform plan remain unclear.”
Financially, Santee Cooper doesn’t have the ability to service its huge debt and have the capital to invest in new power plants to replace its expensive coal plants or in renewable energy. A study last year by Clemson Economics Associates using Santee Cooper’s own financial projections predicts the utility will lose over $500 million by 2029.
It looks like Bob Anderson’s allegiance is to this poorly run government bureaucracy, not to those he represents.
Wayne Mershon
Murrells Inlet
Shared responsibility
How is it that everyone knew the Trump rally would become a riot but security was not beefed up? Seems to me that President Trump cannot be any more accountable than all those in charge of the safety of those in the capitol. Additionally, how was it that people were allowed to leave the capitol at any time during the riot? Schools go into immediate lockdown when there is any type of safety issue but there was no lockdown to prevent people from going in or out of the capitol on January 6th. They should not have to round up the suspects now when there was an opportunity to arrest them on their way out.
Why is it okay to surround the capitol building with the “immoral” wall to protect Congress but not morally correct to surround our country? The expense of keeping the National Guard in Washington, D.C. to date is unbelievable when cities and states are requesting funds due to shortfalls created by closing down the economies in those areas. The money spent on keeping the Capitol “safe” could be better spent by sending funds to those directly affected by the lockdowns (which are mostly political and not following the science!). Let the National Guard go home to be with their families! Give them the money but allow them to leave Washington D.C. That seems the most logical solution at this point.
Denise Day
Myrtle Beach