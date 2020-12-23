Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23, 2020

Congrats, Chants!
Congratulations to Coastal Carolina for their great win over BYU, a game scheduled at the last minute after Liberty bowed out because of COVID problems. No doubt, your reporter, Nick Masuda, noted further violations of the mandatory mask rule in the stadium during the game. On December 2, 2020, Mr. Masuda did what I can only describe as a "hit piece" on Coastal Carolina's students and administration. He went on and on about how the few students allowed into the stadium were not keeping their masks in place while cheering their team on. Mr. Masuda must not be a college football fan because otherwise he would see every Saturday, students from across the country behaving the same way as the Coastal students. Even Notre Dame students, and Notre Dame set the standard for bringing students back on campus safely, stormed the field after their win over Clemson, the majority with their masks around their necks.
Mr. Masuda condemned Coastal students for behaving like students across the country. For behaving like they are 18-22 years old. Certainly that behavior is not ideal right now but the alternative is to play in empty stadiums. If the article sought credibility, all it had to do was compare the Coastal students behavior with what is happening at Clemson; are the Clemson students all sitting 6 feet apart with masks in place? All right, if Clemson is the 3rd rail, what about USC? As a native New Englander now happy to be living on Waccamaw Neck, I root for all the SC teams. Of course, I am always happy to see the underdog overachieve and being only about 40 miles from Coastal, I am pleased to see the small, very well run college succeed. It became obvious to me, particularly after Coastal won the college World Series in 2016 that there exists a certain resentment towards the school whenever it does overachieve. Usually this resentment is hidden just below the surface but it became very obvious when Coastal sought to add seats to its stadium. Perhaps there was fear in Columbia that what has happened this year would happen. I am hopeful that any pettiness can be put aside and everyone in SC will root for all our colleges, unless, of course, they are playing each other. Unfortunately, along the coast, 60-70 miles north of Charleston, it has been assumed that Mr. Masuda attended USC.
Jim Christian
Georgetown
• • •
Harsh words for Tom Rice
Congressman Rice, Shame on you! You and your 125 Republican colleagues' claim that the “integrity of the American system of elections” is at stake simply because Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump is ludicrous and nothing more than a cynical attack on the very system you claim to protect. To set aside the votes of tens of millions of people because of the baseless claims of fraud by the defeated Trump would have been a travesty that would lead to a devastating constitutional crisis for our nation.
Trump has been and is actively leading an attempted coup to regain power, tweeting that “the Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States.” In reality, it is Trump who is engaged in the greatest election abuse in history, and now you and your GOP House colleagues are party to that abuse.
For months, Trump has laid the groundwork for his claim of a rigged election, warning that voting by mail would lead to massive fraud, then attempting to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service with his hand-picked big money donor postmaster general DeJoy, and then pushing the last minute nomination of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. He expected her to be his insurance policy when his claims of a disputed election reached the high court, which he and Texas have orchestrated. But even the conservative justices saw the Texas lawsuit for what it is, a frivolous re-hash of disproven false claims, and dismissed it out of hand.
So Congressman Rice, is this what you wanted? Did you really want the Supreme Court to disqualify the legally cast votes of millions of Americans simply because Trump throws a tantrum because he lost the election? Are you that afraid of him?
Congressman Rice, where is your leadership? Why can’t you stand up for the rule of law, what is right and support the sanctity of the ballot? That should be your highest calling, but clearly, it is not. Instead, you are simply another weak Republican worshipping at the feet of and mindlessly heading over the cliff created by Donald John Trump.
Herman Rodrigo
Conway