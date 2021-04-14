Letters to the Editor: April 14, 2021

Time to move on
As a fiscal conservative, I’d like to share quotes from two Republican presidents.
Ronald Reagan said, “Outside of its legitimate function, government does nothing as well or economically as the private sector.”
Abraham Lincoln said, “Government should do for people only what they cannot do better by themselves, and no more.”
I believe in limited government, just like Reagan and Lincoln, and in the power of private enterprise to do things much more efficiently than can be done by any agency of government. This is the conservative philosophy behind why the state of South Carolina should not be in the electric utility business.
There’s also the reality of state-owned Santee Cooper’s struggling finances and its dim chances of turning around its failure. Santee Cooper owes nearly $7 billion. Ratepayers face decades paying off this debt, most surely through much higher rates.
Instead of being nimble like an investor-owned utility, Santee Cooper is a sluggish government bureaucracy that has made terrible financial decisions and been too slow adapting to utility market forces.
With the burden of its huge debt, I believe it’s unlikely, and experts agree, that Santee Cooper can service all of its debt and have the capital to invest in the new power plants and technology that it needs. Plus, it has a leadership culture rife with failure and deception that cannot be reformed.
I’m appreciative of the efforts of Gov. McMaster and the state House in supporting legislation to move a sale of Santee Cooper forward. It’s in the best interest of ratepayers and taxpayers to get the state out of this failed utility business before another financial disaster occurs.
I ask the Senate to join in these efforts to protect ratepayers and the state from the financial liability Santee Cooper represents and to stand with Reagan and Lincoln in support of the principle of limited government.
David Hood
Pawleys Island