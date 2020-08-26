Commentary: Make sure you’re counted in the U.S. Census

Do you count?
That’s an important question for each of us as we get closer to the deadline for filling out our U.S. Census forms.
The first Census for the United States was conducted in 1790. It showed that the whole population of the United States was 3,893,635 in 16 states. South Carolina’s population that year was 249,073.
The 2010 Census shows the country’s population as 308,745,538. South Carolina had 4,625,364 in that year — showing a population significantly higher than the whole country in the first Census.
Locally and as a state, we’re not doing so well in completing our Census returns.
Georgetown County Council member Lillie Jean Johnson spoke about that at the July 28 Council meeting. She noted at that time that the county and its three municipalities were well behind the percentages from 2010.
Overall, she said, federal funding to states and counties that is based on Census data amounts to $675 billion. For Georgetown and Horry counties to get their share of those resources, she said, it’s necessary for people to complete their Census data.
For the 2000 Census, Johnson said, Georgetown County had a 52 percent response rate. It got better in 2010, with 73 percent. As of mid-July, the county’s response rate was 45.1 percent. By mid-August, the response rate for the county had improved slightly to 46.3 percent.
Specific types of funding that are based on Census figures include highways, education, Medicaid, school lunch programs and many more.
By the numbers
On August 18, the South Carolina response rate was 57.8 percent.
Here are the figures for Georgetown and Horry counties and their municipalities:
Georgetown County: 46.3 percent overall
- Andrews: 41.7
- Georgetown: 48.8
- Pawleys Island: 10.9
Horry County: 46.5 percent overall
- Atlantic Beach: 15.3
- Aynor: 55.1
- Briarcliffe Acres: 70.5
- Conway: 55.1
- Loris: 56.1
- Myrtle Beach: 39.1
- North Myrtle Beach: 24.7
- Surfside Beach: 34.6
- 7th Congressional District: 48.9
These figures and much more information can be found at this link: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
Why does it matter?
Some people likely don’t realize how important an accurate Census can be.
Not only are some federal funds distributed according to population, but state and local decisions are often made at least in part on population. The more accurate the count, the better government and private businesses can make decisions.
On its website, Georgetown County has a separate page devoted to the 2020 Census.
It states in part: “The census is more than just a population count. It has a huge impact on communities across the nation, including ours. It determines how federal dollars are distributed and what share goes toward helping residents, schools, hospitals and local governments in our area. It determines how much representation community residents have in Congress, where businesses locate, and so much more.
“In short, the census impacts us all every single day. And our community will be affected by the data produced by the 2020 census for the next decade.”
If you still need to complete your Census form, you can mail in the paper that was sent to you earlier. The website also lists ways you may complete it online, or phone numbers to call to provide the information that way.
Here’s a link to the Census page for Georgetown County: http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/public_information/census.html
Much of the information on this page would also be appropriate for people who live in Horry County.