Operation Christmas Child launches in Horry, Georgetown counties

Sometimes it’s not the size of the gift at the holidays, but the size of the heart giving it that matters.

A dozen area churches have signed up to be drop-off locations now through Nov. 23 for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child this year — a program that collects shoeboxes full of toiletries, school supplies and toys and delivers them to children in need around the world.

“Most children in the world do not receive a gift,” said Dale Reeves, the area coordinator for the Coastal SC team of Operation Christmas Child at Samaritan’s Purse. “And to see their faces on videos online, it’s just amazing.”

Last year, the Coast SC team, which includes Horry and Georgetown counties, collected 25,000 shoeboxes filled with a variety of gifts.

“You can cram a good amount of stuff in a shoebox, really,” Reeves said. “A lot of them are bulging. If you can get it in there and tape it up, they will accept it.”

Nationwide, about 11 million shoeboxes were collected and distributed. This year, national organizers hope it’s no different.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

More Information Horry and Georgetown County locations Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC - Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach Garden City, SC - Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Garden City Conway, SC - Langston Baptist Church, 763 Highway 905, Conway Conway, SC - Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway Little River, SC - North Strand Community Church, 2582 Mount Zion Road, Little River Longs, SC - Buck Creek Baptist Church, 11483 N Highway 905, Longs Georgetown, SC - Ringel Heights Baptist Church, 78 Rubin Avenue, Georgetown Pawleys Island, SC - All Saints Anglican Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island Andrews, SC - Trinity United Methodist Church, 205 S Rosemary Avenue, Andrews Garden City, SC - Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Garden City For hours of collection, visit samaritanspurse.org

“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse in a press release. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

The Samaritan’s Purse project has been operating since 1993. Local drop off locations and hours can be viewed at samaritanspurse.org, and can be searched by city or zip code.

The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift at its website, as well.

Once the boxes are collected, they are placed in shipping containers and sent to Charlotte where they are examined in customs. They are then routed back to Charleston and then out on a ship that takes between two and three months for delivery. Those donating should not pack sharp items, camouflage clothing, liquids or foods.

“All Christians have to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and this is one way of doing it,” Reeves said.