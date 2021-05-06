One Love Surf Lessons among new businesses in North Myrtle Beach in April

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Franky Losanto has been surfing the shores along the Grand Strand since he was 10, and now he wants to bring his knowledge of the coast and his knowledge of surfing to One Love Surf Lessons.

Losanto began giving surf lessons while in the Cocoa Beach, Fla., area, and recently moved back to the Grand Strand to be closer to family.

He said surfing has gained popularity in recent years because of the sports' growth on social media channels like YouTube. He said its appeal and his lessons are geared to people of all ages and all experience levels, or lack thereof.

"It's for everybody," Losanto said. "I've had 3-year-old kids, I've had 65-year-old kids. I've had kids who didn't want to do it the whole time, their mom was making them do it, then the second they saw me, they wanted to do it and they were so happy they did it."

He said although he is expecting more kids to participate in surfing lessons during the summer months, he anticipates college students, families and couples to join One Love for lessons.

Losanto admits the Myrtle Beach area isn't known for "those big, famous California-style waves," which makes it fine for beginners.

"Within the Myrtle Beach area alone, not every beach is the same," he said. "I take these surfers to the best possible spots to get the best waves."

To book a lesson with One Love Surf Lessons, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/onelovesurflessons or call (843) 447-0524.

One Love was one of 109 business licenses issued in North Myrtle Beach in April, which is an increase from the 55 issued in April 2020.