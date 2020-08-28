Ocean Lakes fire began in storage room area near plugged-in golf cart, report states

MYRTLE BEACH — The three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Family Campground on July 31 was started in a storage room under a home on Neptune Road near where a golf cart was plugged into a different outlet than usual, according to the investigator’s report released Friday.
Though Horry County fire officials couldn’t determine the exact cause, they also couldn’t rule out the possibility of it being started for electrical reasons. Investigators said a qualified expert would need to determine that.
The blaze occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on July 31. It eventually damaged 10 houses, six vehicles and damaged several golf carts. Photos released Friday show the severity of the damage from overhead photos taken with a drone. Charred skeletons of vehicles and homes — some leveled to the ground with only planks of burnt wood — remained a evidence of the early morning blaze.
Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released for heat exhaustion.
Investigator David Dorio said he interviewed the owner of the home that caught fire and the occupant noticed flames coming from the storage room under the home, according to the report. The occupant told Dorio there was a golf cart plugged into the charger and he “plugged the charger into a different outlet due to the original outlet constantly tripping the breaker,” the report states.