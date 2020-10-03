North Myrtle Beach takes care of business in home rout

LITTLE RIVER — North Myrtle Beach still has a bad taste in its mouth from 2019 when the Chiefs fired off five consecutive wins to start the season before losing the next four games, including a season-ending playoff loss to arch-enemy Myrtle Beach.
Senior running back Nyliek Livingston said he hopes the team doesn't have another experience like that and by the look of the first two games, the Chiefs are well on their way to having another successful season.
Livingston ran the ball 17 times for 189 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-7 win over the South Florence Bruins Friday night. This comes over after a 103-yard rushing day last Friday night in a win against Hartsville.
Friday night was Senior Night at the stadium and Livingston added that it felt special getting to celebrate this time.
"This win feels good, especially on Senior Night," Livingston said. "Last season we lost to Myrtle Beach on the same night."
The Bruins took the opening kickoff but a stifling Chiefs defense forced a quick turnover, resulting in Livingston running it in from five yards out and giving the team a quick 7-0 lead.
"We controlled the game," Chiefs head coach Matt Reel said. "The guys did a good job. Right out of the gate, causing a turnover to get a quick score and the momentum was big."
With 5:07 to go in the first quarter, Livingston took the handoff and scored on a nine-yard touchdown run after a 10-play, 68-yard drive by the offense. Seven minutes into the second quarter, the Chiefs made it 21-0 after quarterback Cameron Freeman threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chandler McCall.
With 4:00 to go until halftime, Freeman called his own number and scored at the goal-line after a ten-play, 62-yard drive to make it 28-0. The offense had no problem scoring again after the break when running back Elijah Vereen scored a goal-line touchdown of his own to make it 35-0.
"We controlled the line of scrimmage which is a huge thing you gotta be able to do every single night out," Reel said.
South Florence finally got on the board with 4:23 to go in the game after quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran it in from five yards out to make it 35-7 and ending the Chiefs' shutout hopes.
"Our defense played lights-out for three and a half quarters," said Reel, giving credit to the South Florence quarterback for being a great player and making that last play near the end of the game.
The Chiefs' defense held the Bruins to 86 total yards of offense and only going 2-for-8 on third-down conversions didn't help South Florence's cause either.
The Chiefs is now 2-0 on the young season and will travel Oct. 9 to Wilson High School to take on the Tigers.
Livingston said he believes this can be a great season if the team keeps working hard and keeping their eye on the prize.
"We can go far, but we just gotta have that mentality and not get complacent," Livingston said. "That complacency hurt us last year. We need to come with the mindset to work hard every week."