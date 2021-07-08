North Myrtle Beach surfer finds beauty in Tropical Storm Elsa

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The East Coast isn’t known for its famous waves like the West Coast, but there is an exception — tropical storms and hurricanes.

Surfing instructor and owner of One Love Surf Lessons in North Myrtle Beach Franky Lo Santo planned to take advantage of the winds and rain coming in from Tropical Storm Elsa July 8.

“These really strong storms, as destructive as they are to certain communities... (are) really sad,” Lo Santo said. “On the flip side of that, they actually generate, sometimes, like Hawaiian-style waves in certain locations.”

Lo Santo explained surfing out during a tropical storm or a low-level hurricane is not for beginners and for experienced surfers to be extremely cautious.

To stay safe while enjoying the weather, Lo Santo said it is all about knowing his limits. For example, if the waves are too big or the current is strong, he won’t paddle out.

“If in doubt, don’t go out,” Lo Santo said.

Some other factors surfers watch out for are thunder and if the tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall over the area.

Tropical Storm Elsa is a unique storm, according to Lo Santo, as it won’t be making landfall over Myrtle Beach; instead, it’s due west near Florence.

“Honestly, the further, the better because the further the storm is, you still get the waves, but you don't get the bad (part) of it,” Lo Santo said.

Checking the weather on Facebook or Twitter is common day practice for surfers.

Lo Santo and other surfers do this to make sure they know exactly the kind of conditions they can expect, and he jokingly added surfers are “amateur meteorologists.”

While tropical storms have been more common lately, Lo Santo said he remembers when he was growing up, there could be three or four years without a storm because of their unique nature, and it makes chasing the storm all the more exciting.

Lo Santo described a casual surf day in North Myrtle Beach as calm. But surfing during a storm gives off an exciting adrenaline rush.

“There's just that aspect of harnessing the raw nature," Lo Santo said. “Tropical storms are deadly, hurricanes can be deadly, but on the other side of that, they can also be beautiful. If you just look at a satellite image of like a hurricane that's in the middle of the ocean not doing any damage — you can arguably say it's beautiful.”