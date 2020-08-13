Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

The Saint Frances Animal Center continues to focus on finding homes for a multitude of pets, including Megan, Hollis, Midnight and Prince.
The animal center encourages those looking to add a pet to their home, to email them at adoptions@sfanimals.org or call 843-546-0780.
They also encourage interested parties to visit their Facebook page (@sfanimals) or website at www.sfanimals.org.
The center continues to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment on Sundays.
Saint Frances has also linked up with Finding Rover, which uses facial recognition technology to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their families.
More information on this partnership can be found on the animal center’s website.
Here’s more info on the four featured pets for the week, as written by the animal center:
Prince
Prince could be mistaken for royalty. However, he has been looked over time and time again because he has FIV. Cats like Prince can safely live in homes with other animals under the right circumstances. FIV cats cannot infect your children or dogs and make wonderful family pets. Give cats like Prince a chance. FIV cats need love too.
Midnight
Midnight is like many black cats in shelters around the country. They seem to wait longer for adoptions and are chosen after more colorful felines. Many of these cats are euthanized, at rates of up to 30%! However this is NOT the case at Saint Frances. We are determined that this sweet kitty will find a home.
Hollis
Hollis is a beautiful female pitty mix around 2 years old. She does have some itchy skin that can and will heal. It is not contagious and she can be around other dogs without worry. She is looking for a loving home that will allow her to blossom from a scratchy shelter dog to the perfect family companion.
Megan
Megan’s dark and stormy eyes tell us a sad story of a female that’s had too many pups in a short period of time. She is probably under 3 years old and her little body already shows signs of over breeding. However, she is now part of the spay /neuter program and she will never have to worry about that again. Now all Megan needs is a place to call home and someone to put the light back in her eyes.