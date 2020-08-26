No COVID-19 deaths reported in Horry County for four days, DHEC reports

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Horry County for four days in a row as cases grew by 20 on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The latest DHEC update brings Horry County's total amount of coronavirus cases to 9,107 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 168 deaths due to the virus in the county.
After three days, Georgetown County added one new coronavirus death, according to DHEC.
DHEC classified the death in Georgetown County as a middle-aged person. The county logged eight new confirmed cases, bringing the county total to 1,646 and 36 deaths.
Hospital bed occupancy's increased in both counties with Horry up to 83.4 percent and Georgetown up to full capacity, according to DHEC.
Health officials are investigating one elderly death in Georgetown County as it is classified as "probable."
A probable death is a person identified on their death certificate listing COVID-19 or SARS-CoV2 as a cause of death or a condition contributing to the person's death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing, according to DHEC.
South Carolina announced 505 new coronavirus cases and 42 confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 112,643 and 2,451 deaths. The 42 deaths came from Anderson, Charleston, Collecton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Lancaster, Newberry, Oconee, Richaland, Sparantburg, Sumter and York.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,626.04
Horry: 2,572.01
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.46 percent
Horry: 6.8 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 45
Horry: 79
Probable deaths
Georgetown:1
Horry: 10