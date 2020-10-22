No. 24 CCU looks to improve to 5-0 against option-heavy Georgia Southern Saturday

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina football team has tasted success, but the question is, can it be maintained?

The Chants have arguably been the darling in college football this season, starting off the season at 4-0 for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision after a dramatic win at then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette last Wednesday, leading to its first ranking in school history in both the AP Top 25 (No. 25) and USA Today Sports Amway Coaches (No. 24) polls on Sunday.

“Now for a coach, it’s great, but it’s also a lot of distractions because of social media and everybody telling (us) how great we are and all those things,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said of all the national attention Coastal has been getting.

“It definitely gets you in a lot of doors (and gives you) a lot of opportunities from a recruiting standpoint, and it’s great for our community and university. We’ve probably got more people asking about Coastal Carolina and Coastal football in a long time, maybe ever from a football standpoint … I’ve talked to more people in the media this week than I ever have, so I went and got a haircut.”

The Chants will take on 3-1 Georgia Southern on at noon Saturday at Brooks Stadium on ESPNU. This will be the fifth time in five games the Chants have been on national television.

The Chants, who are 2-0 for the first time in their Sun Belt history, are currently leading the conference’s East Division — a division the Chants were picked to finish dead last in by a wide margin by the conference in the preseason — with the (1-1 in Sun Belt) Eagles nipping at their heels.

“We know we’re playing a really good team this week that’s really one point away from being undefeated (themselves),” Chadwell said. “So this is a big challenge for us. It’s obviously for a chance to put ourselves in first place in the East with a chance to get us some distance from some of the other teams in our league on the East side of the division.”

The Chants will once again be led by redshirt freshman Grayson McCall, who was named to the 2020 College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year watch list for October on Wednesday.

This season, McCall has completed 68 percent of his passes (59-of-87) for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed 42 times for 184 yards and three scores on the ground, all while leading a Coastal Carolina offense that ranks second in the Sun Belt and 11th nationally in scoring 40.8 points per game.

He also ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing yards per completion (15.76), yards per pass attempt (10.69), passing efficiency (197.0), points responsible for (86), points responsible for per game (21.5), and passing touchdowns (11).

McCall was also named a Manning Star of the Week for a second time on Monday and to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American watch list on Tuesday.

“I think more and more he’s gotten comfortable with our offense,” Chadwell said. “I think more and more he’s gotten comfortable with how teams are trying to play him and what they’re going to try to do to take away certain things. And it’s really any young person, but especially the quarterback, is each week is a completely different chess game because different defenses, different looks.”

The defense McCall will be up against this week might be the most challenging yet. The Eagles are allowing just 19 points per game this year, which is first in the Sun Belt and 12th nationally.

“If you look at our opponent, it shouldn’t be a trap game,” Chadwell said. “I mean, they’re really good. They’re ranked high offensively, defensively. I mean Louisiana, their field goal kicker had struggled making kicks and he makes a 53-yarder to beat him. They (Georgia Southern) dominated that game and Louisiana couldn’t move the ball. So if anything, I sort of feel like we’re the underdog to be honest with you because of Georgia Southern and the way they’ve handled their business there.

“So I don’t think our guys’ll see it as that (a trap game), and obviously Georgia Southern’s got a big history of beating teams that are ranked and some of those things, so I know our guys’ll be ready to play. If we don’t win, it’s not going to be because it was a trap game, it’s going to be because they came out and beat us.”

The Eagles’ offense will also present some problems, with quarterback Shai Werts (44 carries, 297 yards, 2 TDs) leading a pistol triple option that is averaging 281.3 yards per game on the ground, which is first in the Sun Belt and fourth nationally.

Running backs J.D. King (72 carries, 423 yards, 3 TDs), Wesley Kennedy III (27 carries, 199 yards, 3 TDs), and Logan Wright (22 carries, 125 yards, TD) will also be a force to be reckoned with in that style of offense.

“They do a lot of different stuff with the option, so it’s just a matter of just making sure everyone has their eyes on the right reads and is just doing the right thing each and every play so we can just try to come out with the victory,” redshirt senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer said.

Time of possession will also be critical in this game.

Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina are No. 1 and No. 2 in the Sun Belt in time of possession respectively this season. The Eagles lead the Sun Belt and the nation with a time of possession of 35:12 this season. The Chanticleers are second in the Sun Belt and rank sixth nationally in time of possession with an average of 33:54 minutes per game.