SAN MARCOS, TX. -- Follow along as the No. 20 Chants battle Texas State on the road on ESPN+ to try to clinch the Sun Belt East Division.

3:14 p.m.

The Chants strike first! SR RB CJ Marable runs it in from 14 yards out to cap off a 7-play, 81-yard opening drive that only took 2:43 off the clock. 7-0 CCU with 10:46 to go in the first.