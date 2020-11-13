No. 15 CCU's game at Troy Saturday postponed due to COVID, injuries in Trojans' program

CONWAY — COVID-19 has caused many college football games to be canceled this weekend, and now you can add the Coastal Carolina vs. Troy contest to the list.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the No. 15 Chants' noon clash on ESPN2 on Saturday in Alabama has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.

“We are certainly disappointed for our student-athletes with not being able to play this weekend but completely understand the situation,” said CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue. “We knew there could be interruptions this season as we work through this environment and the right decision was made in regards to health and safety.”

Coastal Carolina, Troy and the Sun Belt Conference are working together to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.

“It is unfortunate that we can’t play this week but the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and coaches, as well as Troy’s, are the number one priority,” said Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell. “Our team has worked hard all season long and was ready to play. Now we turn our attention to next week.”

The Chants’ (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) next scheduled game is at Brooks Stadium against Appalachian State (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at noon on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The sold-out contest will be the eighth time in eight games the Chants have been on national television this season.