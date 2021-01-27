Your guide to coffee shops and cafes in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH — Working from home can get mundane. Rotating through the same few work spots every day can leave anyone feeling tired and unmotivated, and in a pandemic world, little indulgences can make or break a day.

Coffee is an integral part of many peoples’ days, and coffee shops can be a great place to connect with others, get work done or just take time to indulge in something new. For those wanting a change in workplace scenery or just a new favorite java spot, here are a few Grand Strand coffee shops and cafes to visit:

Rustic Roast - 182 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct.

This quaint and cozy coffee shop is sure to offer warm drinks and feelings alike. With seasonal drinks out until Spring such as a German Chocolate Truffle Latte and an Irish Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, there are many options to choose from, and until later in the day, too. The cafe closes at 5 p.m. daily — except being closed on Sundays — making it a great place to get a drink to help finish off the day. With online ordering options and a drive-thru window, too, it is easy to get in, pick up a drink and a snack and get out.

New to the area, Rustic Roast opened in May with a mission to cultivate community, honor God and have a positive impact on every person it encounters. On nicer days, the cafe also has outdoor seating for those wanting to either chat with a friend in the sun or get some work done while also getting some Vitamin D.

A small cup of the house blend coffee is only $1.75, with a small cold brew only costing $3. Pair either of those with a banana and nutella toast for $4.15, and that is a cheap and delicious breakfast. To look at Rustic Roast's menu, order online or learn more about the shop, visit rusticroast.co.

Hi-Fi Coffee Bar - 918 N Ocean Blvd.

Knock out a coffee run and vinyl record shopping all in one at this cafe. Themed like an old music shop, Hi-Fi offers great, local coffee right next to the busyness and beauty of the beach.

Open until midnight, Hi-Fi offers those needing a late coffee to power through their night work a helping hand. All of its coffee is sourced from independent and local roasters along the Grand Strand and Carolina coast, and bags of Hi-Fi's personal coffee blends available for purchase.

Owner Chris Walker's favorite drink is a flat white, but said a fan favorite drink is a cinnamon bun frappe. For something more out of the box, though, Walker recommends a vanilla lavender latte.

To top off the drink, fresh baked goods like cinnamon rolls are $3.65 and brownies are $2, so grab a Hi-Fi coffee and a treat, and maybe an old vinyl on the way out.

Good Day Cafe - 819 Highway 501

This cafe opened in 2017 as a place with a funky feel good vibe for those who want something different and a place that does not judge, according to its website. Good Day Cafe has two locations in Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, and has an entire side of its menu for plant-based, vegan food options such as burgers for and even mac n cheese, both for $8.95.

Though Good Day Cafe is not as well known for its coffee, it does offer what it calls Almost World Famous lobster rolls and several different flavors of bubble tea, from mocha to watermelon. Both of these items are a must have, as well as fan favorites at both locations, according to owner Kevin Andrews.

For good music, good vibes and good food, visit Good Day Cafe and explore its wide ranging menu options.

Grand Strand Coffee - 2954 Howard Ave.

Right in the heart of Market Common, Grand Strand Coffee allows patrons to either grab a cup while out running errands or sit down and enjoy the coziness of the shop.

The shop has a few outdoor tables to allow for safely distanced coffee sipping all while being close to the other shops and parks in Market Common. Grand Strand Coffee highlights its passion and dedication to the single origins of its coffee that it rotates monthly on its website, social media and in-shop, showing patrons exactly where their cup of joe is coming from, and even offers whole-sale options for those who want a lot of coffee all at once.

Grand Strand Coffee has order online options for those wanting to skip the line and people, and one of the five owners, Bettina Thomas, recommends her favorite drink, a 12oz black cold brew for $3.50.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse - 3421 Knoles St.

Tidal Creek’s website front page says “two great brews to start and end your day,” and that statement could not be more true.

Coffee served all day, every day makes the brewhouse a great spot for a caffeine boost any time of the day, but even starting at 11 a.m. patrons can grab a beer, too. Carry-out options run from 7 a.m. till 8:30 p.m., and the brewhouse has outdoor seating for those wanting to be in the open air.

Starting in February, Tidal Creek Brewhouse will have a monthly coffee club where those who subscribe will receive monthly fresh roasted coffee beans, in-house coffee specials and the ability to attend special events at the brewery. To learn more about becoming part of the coffee club, and the different subscription levels, email dara@tidalcreekbrewing.com.

Even with many different options to choose from, from a small cold brew for $3.50 to a chai latte for $3.75, owners' Dara Liberatore-Sawczuk and Adrien Sawczuk's favorite and most recommended drink is a lemon-honey ginger tea.